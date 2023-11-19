Nearly two years after purchasing an office campus in the Camelback corridor, Holualoa Cos. said activity is picking up amid renovations, a rebrand of the property and planned on-site multifamily units.

Planned improvements to Tucson-based Holualoa’s WaterView campus — a nod to a more than 2-acre lake on-site — include a boardwalk; bolstering a ramada area and activating the island on the lake with seating areas; a putting green and more. Holualoa expects those improvements will be done in the second quarter of 2024.

The office is located on the southwest corner of Highland Avenue and 22nd Street in Phoenix.

Inside, Holualoa built out eight spec suites at WaterView, ranging in size from 1,600 square feet up to 6,000 square feet.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.