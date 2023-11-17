PHOENIX — Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday afternoon for a 30-year-old Phoenix man with a cognitive condition who went missing a day earlier.

David Gonzalez was last seen on Thursday near 19th Avenue and Heatherbrea Drive, north of Indian School Road. He was wearing a black Adidas shirt, blue shorts and black shoes.

Gonzalez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He has a condition that may cause him to have difficulty communicating and become easily confused.

Anybody with information about Gonzalez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Phoenix Police Missing Persons Unit at 602-534-2121 or 602-262-6151 after hours.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.