Man shot while he was preaching on corner for church in Glendale

PHOENIX — A man was critically injured while he was preaching about church on the corner of a Glendale street this week, authorities said.

Officers responded to a hospital Wednesday for a delayed report about a man with injuries that were believed to be from an assault, the Glendale Police Department said. Medical staff determined he had been shot.

An investigation revealed 26-year-old Hans Schmidt was standing at the corner of 51st and Peoria avenues while he was preaching about attending a nearby service.

He was still in critical condition as of Friday morning.

Who is preacher Hans Schmidt?

Schmidt is a husband and father to two young children, as well as a former military combat medic, police said.

He is the outreach director at Victory Chapel, which is located in a strip mall at the intersection where he was shot.

What condition is the preacher in now?

An update posted to the church’s website said doctors discovered he’d been shot after conducting a CT scan. The post said he was intubated after seizing and that while he’s shown movement, doctors aren’t sure if it’s voluntary.

“He remains in critical condition, please continue praying,” the church said.

Detectives believe there are multiple witnesses to the shooting who could provide more information.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

