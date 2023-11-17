Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Man shot while he was preaching on corner for church in Glendale

Nov 17, 2023, 1:10 PM | Updated: 1:11 pm

Man stands wit his wife. The man was shot while preaching at church...

Hans Schmidt, 26, was critically injured in a shooting while he was preaching about church on the corner of a Glendale street on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023. (Victory Chapel Photo)

(Victory Chapel Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man was critically injured while he was preaching about church on the corner of a Glendale street this week, authorities said.

Officers responded to a hospital Wednesday for a delayed report about a man with injuries that were believed to be from an assault, the Glendale Police Department said. Medical staff determined he had been shot.

An investigation revealed 26-year-old Hans Schmidt was standing at the corner of 51st and Peoria avenues while he was preaching about attending a nearby service.

He was still in critical condition as of Friday morning.

RELATED STORIES

Who is preacher Hans Schmidt?

Schmidt is a husband and father to two young children, as well as a former military combat medic, police said.

He is the outreach director at Victory Chapel, which is located in a strip mall at the intersection where he was shot.

What condition is the preacher in now?

An update posted to the church’s website said doctors discovered he’d been shot after conducting a CT scan. The post said he was intubated after seizing and that while he’s shown movement, doctors aren’t sure if it’s voluntary.

“He remains in critical condition, please continue praying,” the church said.

Detectives believe there are multiple witnesses to the shooting who could provide more information.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Scooters are parked on the corner of East First Street and Monroe Street in Phoenix on Nov. 13, 202...

Alyssa Bickle/Cronkite News

Phoenix considers expanding boundaries, inventory for e-scooter and e-bike program

Phoenix residents and visitors could have more options in 2024 for micromobility, short-distance transportation.

16 minutes ago

A 65-year-old Arizona man attempting to hike from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon to the Colorado...

KTAR.com

Arizona hiker attempting rim to river trek dies on Bright Angel Trail in Grand Canyon

A 65-year-old Arizona man attempting to hike from the South Rim of the Grand Canyon to the Colorado River and back died Thursday.

1 hour ago

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, for David Gonzalez, a 30-year-old Phoen...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 30-year-old Phoenix man with cognitive condition

Authorities issued a Silver Alert on Friday afternoon for a 30-year-old Phoenix man with a cognitive condition who went missing a day earlier.

2 hours ago

File photo of a Gila County Sheriff's Office SUV. A 3-year-old girl who wandered away from her fami...

KTAR.com

3-year-old girl found safe 7 hours after wandering away from family in rural Arizona

A 3-year-old girl who wandered away from her family in rural Arizona on Thursday afternoon was found safe more than seven hours after she went missing.

4 hours ago

An emergency siren test for the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Tonopah, Arizona, was sche...

KTAR.com

West Valley nuclear power plant testing emergency alert system Friday

The Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station is testing its emergency siren system in the West Valley on Friday, officials said.

5 hours ago

The weather system that ended Phoenix's two-month dry streak on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2023, is expecte...

Kevin Stone

Next round of metro Phoenix storm activity could include heavier rain, lightning

The weather system that ended Phoenix's two-month rainless streak on Thursday is expected to bring another, more potent, round of activity to the region.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Man shot while he was preaching on corner for church in Glendale