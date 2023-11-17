Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall

Nov 17, 2023, 8:41 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DETROIT (AP) — Honda is recalling nearly 250,000 vehicles in the U.S. because bearings can fail, causing the engines to stall and increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall covers certain 2018 and 2019 Honda Pilot SUVs and Odyssey minivans and some 2017 and 2019 Ridgeline pickup trucks. Also affected are certain 2015 to 2020 Acura TLX cars and some 2016 to 2020 Acura MDX SUVs.

Honda says in documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that connecting rod bearings in the engine can wear and seize due to a manufacturing error, damaging the engines. The engines could run improperly or stall while being driven, increasing the risk of a fire, crash or injury.

The automaker says in documents that it has 1,450 warranty claims due to the problem but no reports of injuries.

Dealers will inspect and repair or replace the engines if needed. Owners will be notified by mail starting Jan. 2.

United States News

Associated Press

Defeated Virginia candidate whose explicit videos surfaced says she may not be done with politics

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — Susanna Gibson lost her Virginia legislative race this month, but she may not be done with politics. Gibson, a Democrat whose House of Delegates campaign and personal life were rocked by news reports that she had livestreamed sex acts with her husband on a pornographic website, isn’t ruling out another run […]

27 minutes ago

This September 2023 photo shows Emily Hand near Kibbutz Be’eri, Israel. Emily is believed to be a...

Associated Press

He was told his 9-year-old daughter was dead. Now she’s believed to be alive and a hostage in Gaza

NEW YORK (AP) — Emily Tony Korenberg Hand celebrated her eighth birthday last year romping with friends and family among the jugglers, acrobats and stilt walkers for her circus-themed party at Kibbutz Be’eri, not far from the Gaza Strip. On Friday, when she turned 9, there was no party. Emily is believed to be somewhere […]

2 hours ago

President Joe Biden offers a host at the heads of delegation dinner at the Asia-Pacific Economic Co...

Associated Press

Biden signs temporary spending bill averting government shutdown, pushing budget fight into new year

President Joe Biden signed a temporary spending bill a day before a potential government shutdown, pushing a budget fight into the new year.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Empty vehicle on tracks derails Chicago-bound Amtrak train in Michigan

NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (AP) — An Amtrak train heading to Chicago with 200 passengers derailed after striking an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in southwestern Michigan, authorities said Friday. “The engineer and approximately 10 passengers received non-life threatening injuries and were treated by local ambulance services,” the Berrien County sheriff’s office said. The train derailed […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel’s national security adviser says War Cabinet to allow ‘very minimal’ amount of fuel into Gaza

RAFAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israel’s national security adviser says the country’s War Cabinet has agreed to allow two tanker trucks of fuel to enter the Gaza Strip each day — a quantity he described as “very minimal.” Speaking at a news conference Friday, Tzachi Hanegbi said the fuel would be allowed for Gaza’s communications […]

7 hours ago

Palestinians walk on a damaged road following an Israeli military raid in Jenin refugee camp, West ...

Associated Press

Live updates | Israeli troops exchange fire with militants in Jenin as aid grinds to a halt in Gaza

Israeli troops and Palestinian militants exchanged fire in the town of Jenin in the occupied West Bank during an army raid overnight into Friday, which ended at a hospital where the Palestinian Red Crescent said Israeli forces detained and searched paramedic crews. Meanwhile in Gaza, aid agencies said they had to call off deliveries of […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Honda recalls nearly 250K vehicles because bearing can fail and cause engines to run poorly or stall