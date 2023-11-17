Close
ARIZONA NEWS

West Valley nuclear power plant testing emergency alert system Friday

Nov 17, 2023, 11:00 AM

An emergency siren test for the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Tonopah, Arizona, was sche...

An emergency siren test for the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Tonopah, Arizona, was scheduled for Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. (Maricopa County Emergency Management Photo)

(Maricopa County Emergency Management Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – The Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station is testing its emergency siren system in the West Valley on Friday, officials said.

The network’s 70 sirens will be audible within a 10-mile radius of the power plant in Tonopah when they blare twice for about three minutes, once at noon and again at 12:30 p.m., according to Maricopa County Emergency Management.

In addition, an opt-in Wireless Emergency Alert will be triggered on cellphones in the area at 12:15 p.m.

The wireless message will read: “This is a test of Maricopa County Wireless Emergency Alert system. No action is required.”

The emergency alert testing is required by federal regulators.

In the unlikely event that an actual emergency notification needs to be sent around the same time the tests are scheduled, the message would direct people to turn on their radios or TVs for more instructions.

More information about emergency preparedness in metro Phoenix can be found at the Maricopa County Emergency Management website.

What is the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station?

The Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station is located Baseline and Wintersburg roads, about 55 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

Arizona Public Service operates the plant, which produces electricity for parts of Arizona, California, New Mexico and Texas.

Palo Verde is the most productive generating station in the United States, creating enough electricity to power more than 4 million homes and businesses.

