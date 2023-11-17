Close
Empty vehicle on tracks derails Chicago-bound Amtrak train in Michigan

Nov 17, 2023, 6:12 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW BUFFALO, Mich. (AP) — An Amtrak train heading to Chicago with 200 passengers derailed after striking an unoccupied vehicle on the tracks in southwestern Michigan, authorities said Friday.

“The engineer and approximately 10 passengers received non-life threatening injuries and were treated by local ambulance services,” the Berrien County sheriff’s office said.

The train derailed but remained upright.

The crash happened Thursday evening near New Buffalo in Michigan’s southwestern corner, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) east of Chicago.

The vehicle was stuck on the tracks and was in the process of being removed when the train hit it, the sheriff’s office said.

Passengers were taken to New Buffalo High School. Some were picked up by family and friends while others continued their trip to Chicago on buses arranged by Amtrak, the sheriff’s office said.

