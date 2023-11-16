Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

A family of 4 was found dead at Fort Stewart in Georgia, the Army says

Nov 16, 2023, 1:20 PM | Updated: 4:02 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) — Four family members were found dead inside a home at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia, the U.S. Army said Thursday.

Military police discovered the bodies of a soldier, her husband and their two children Wednesday afternoon after members of the soldier’s unit requested a welfare check, according to the statement from Fort Stewart officials.

The statement did not say whether investigators were seeking suspects. But it called the deaths an “isolated incident” and said there is no threat to the broader community.

Fort Stewart spokesperson Kevin Larson declined to comment further, citing the active investigation.

Thomas Hamilton, a spokesperson for the Army Criminal Investigation Division, said that “the individuals associated with this incident have been identified.” But he declined to say whether any suspects had been apprehended or were being sought.

The Army did not immediately release the names of those found dead.

Fort Stewart is the biggest Army post east of the Mississippi River. Located about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Savannah, it is home to the Army’s 3rd Infantry Division.

United States News

FILE - President Joe Biden greets China's President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Wo...

Associated Press

China’s agreement expected to slow flow of fentanyl into US, but not solve overdose epidemic

Experts say new steps China has agreed to will eventually reduce the flow of the deadly opioid fentanyl into the U.S., but that alone will not stem the overdose crisis.

12 minutes ago

FILE – David DePape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. Opening statements are schedu...

Associated Press

Man who attacked Pelosi’s husband convicted of federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges

A jury on Thursday convicted the man who broke into former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home seeking to hold her hostage and attacked her husband with a hammer of federal charges of attempted kidnapping and assault.

1 hour ago

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., Oct. 23,...

Associated Press

What to know about grand jury evidence on actor Alec Baldwin and the 2021 fatal film set shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Prosecutors are preparing to present evidence to a grand jury against Alec Baldwin in the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on the set of a Western movie in New Mexico. A grand jury did not take up the case Thursday and a decision on whether to revive criminal charges […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

2 environmentalists who were targeted by a hacking network say the public is the real victim

NEW YORK (AP) — Two environmentalists told a federal judge Thursday that the public was the real victim of a global computer hacking campaign that targeted those fighting big oil companies to get the truth out about global warming. A climate scientist and the director of a fund that creates initiatives to address climate change […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Ohio man sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for attacks on police during Capitol riot

An Ohio man who repeatedly attacked police officers as he joined a mob of Donald Trump supporters in storming the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Thursday to nearly five years in prison. Kenneth Joseph Owen Thomas has acted as a “one-man misinformation machine” since the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, using his social media platforms to […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

DNA testing, genetic investigations lead to identity of teen found dead near Detroit in 1996

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (AP) — Nearly three decades after the body of a teenage girl was found in an alley in an enclave north of downtown Detroit, authorities have finally identified her. The break in the case came after a profile developed from DNA testing was uploaded into ancestry databases, the National Center for Missing […]

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

A family of 4 was found dead at Fort Stewart in Georgia, the Army says