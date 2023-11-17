PHOENIX — Another musical act has been announced for the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest stage in February during WM Phoenix Open week.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Duran Duran committed to perform at the popular four-night concert series on Friday, Feb. 9. This will be the band’s first-ever appearance on the stage.

Organizers recently announced Post Malone and Dierks Bentley are slated to perform that week. Limited tickets remain for Wednesday’s opener featuring HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman and Thursday for Bentley’s show. Event officials said Saturday’s lineups will be announced at a later date.

“We’re extremely excited to have not only one of the leading artists from their generation, but also one of the most popular Rock bands of all time perform at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest,” 2024 Tournament Chairman George Thimsen said in a press release.

“We can’t wait to see Duran Duran take the stage as part of what is stacking up to be one of the best Birds Nest lineups in the history of the event.”

Duran Duran recently released their 16th studio album, “Danse Macabre.” It features four members from the original lineup, Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor. Formed in 1980, the British band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has 18 American hit singles.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.