Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Duran Duran to rock 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest stage at WM Phoenix Open week

Nov 16, 2023, 5:00 PM

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Simon Le Bon, John Taylor and Dominic Brow...

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 05: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Simon Le Bon, John Taylor and Dominic Brown of Duran Duran perform on stage during the Future Past tour at Utilita Arena Birmingham on May 5, 2023 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

(Photo by Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Another musical act has been announced for the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest stage in February during WM Phoenix Open week.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band Duran Duran committed to perform at the popular four-night concert series on Friday, Feb. 9. This will be the band’s first-ever appearance on the stage.

Organizers recently announced Post Malone and Dierks Bentley are slated to perform that week. Limited tickets remain for Wednesday’s opener featuring HARDY and Bailey Zimmerman and Thursday for Bentley’s show. Event officials said Saturday’s lineups will be announced at a later date.

RELATED STORIES

“We’re extremely excited to have not only one of the leading artists from their generation, but also one of the most popular Rock bands of all time perform at the 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest,” 2024 Tournament Chairman George Thimsen said in a press release.

“We can’t wait to see Duran Duran take the stage as part of what is stacking up to be one of the best Birds Nest lineups in the history of the event.”

Duran Duran recently released their 16th studio album, “Danse Macabre.” It features four members from the original lineup, Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor and Roger Taylor. Formed in 1980, the British band has sold more than 100 million records worldwide and has 18 American hit singles.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 20.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Grand Canyon University said Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, it’s appealing a $37.7 million fine brought...

Associated Press

Grand Canyon University says it’s appealing ‘ridiculous’ $37.7M federal fine

Grand Canyon University is fighting a $37.7 million fine by the federal government over allegations that it lied to students about the cost of its programs.

1 hour ago

Israeli soldiers make their way to the border with Gaza on November 16, 2023 in Southern Israel. Mo...

KTAR.com

Why Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema wants Hamas to be designated as terrorist organization by UN

U.S. Sen. Arizona Kyrsten Sinema is urging the United Nations to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization, a plea she says is necessary for multiple reasons.

4 hours ago

side by side images displaying chicken and interior design of restaurant...

KTAR.com

Drake-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken to open 2nd Valley location Friday

Nashville-style Dave's Hot Chicken is set to open its second Valley location this week, restauranteurs announced.

5 hours ago

police lights on a cop car...

KTAR.com

Man dies after shooting involving Goodyear police in Avondale

A man is dead after a shooting involving Goodyear police officers Wednesday night in Avondale, authorities said. 

6 hours ago

File photo of an Arizona Humane Society pet ambulance. A skinned dog was found dead Tuesday, Nov. 1...

Kevin Stone

Skinned dog found dead in Phoenix trash bin as animal cruelty cases trend higher

A skinned dog was found dead Tuesday in a trash bin at a Phoenix apartment complex, the latest in a rising trend of animal cruelty cases.

7 hours ago

rain can be seen falling in Phoenix...

KTAR.com

Rain drizzles across the Valley after a 2-month dry streak

Scattered storms crossed parts of the Valley Thursday morning, putting an end to a long two-month rainless streak.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Duran Duran to rock 2024 Coors Light Birds Nest stage at WM Phoenix Open week