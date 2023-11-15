Correction: State Park Fracking-Ohio story

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published November 15, 2023, The Associated Press erroneously reported there is an ongoing investigation in Ohio into oil and gas companies claiming possible fraudulent support for fracking in state parks. The investigation by the state attorney general’s office involves the Consumer Energy Alliance, an organization that includes energy companies, not the companies themselves. The story also said the alliance had previously come under fire in Ohio and elsewhere for using residents’ names in government petitions and public comments without their knowledge and should have stated those were allegations.

Follow @ktar923