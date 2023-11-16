Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Teacher, assistant principal charged in paddling of elementary school student

Nov 16, 2023, 12:07 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GAINESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Two educators in Tennessee are facing criminal charges stemming from the paddling of an elementary school student.

A Jackson County grand jury indicted a Dodson Branch Elementary School teacher last week on a charge of simple assault and an assistant principal on a charge of criminal responsibility of assault, news outlets reported. Both entered a plea of not guilty, a court clerk said.

The charges stem from an Oct. 4 incident at the school involving a student who had been paddled twice by the teacher while the assistant principal was present, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. The student later complained of pain and was examined at a medical facility, the statement said. No other details were released.

Although many schools districts in Tennessee no longer use corporal punishment, there’s no state law banning it. State lawmakers passed new policies and procedures this year for schools still using it. The Jackson County School Board’s corporal punishment policy includes the new state requirements along with others, the Tennessean reported, citing documents.

The educators have been placed on administrative leave and the district is cooperating with the authorities, Jackson County Director of Schools Jason Hardy told the newspaper.

“We hope this matter is resolved in a timely matter and that we may continue to serve our students to the best of our ability,” Hardy said.

A call to a lawyer representing the teacher wasn’t immediately returned. It wasn’t clear whether the assistant principal has hired an attorney.

United States News

Associated Press

Atlanta to host 2025 MLB All-Star Game after losing 2021 game over objections to voting law

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major League Baseball will play its 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta, four years after moving the game from Truist Park to Denver’s Coors Field over objections to changes in Georgia’s votings rights laws. Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred made the announcement Thursday following an owners’ meeting. Atlanta was awarded the 2021 All-Star […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, injures at least 19, 3 seriously, official says

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago commuter train collided with rail equipment Thursday morning, injuring at least 19 people, three of them seriously, a fire official said. The Chicago Fire Department said a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails just before 11 a.m. on the city’s North […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

Key GOP lawmaker calls for renewal of surveillance tool as he proposes changes to protect privacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee called Thursday for the renewal of a key U.S. government surveillance tool as he proposed a series of changes aimed at safeguarding privacy. The proposals by Rep. Mike Turner are part of a late scramble inside Congress and the White House to guarantee the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Texas man arrested in killings of aunt and her mother, sexual assault of his cousin, authorities say

HOUSTON (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested near Houston in the fatal shooting of his aunt and her mother and the sexual assault of his aunt’s 12-year-old daughter, who is his cousin, authorities said Thursday. Deputies were called late Wednesday after a 66-year-old woman was found dead in the parking lot of an […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NYC will pay $17.5 million to man who was wrongly convicted of 1996 murders

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will pay $17.5 million to a man who spent 24 years in prison for a double homicide he did not commit, city officials said Thursday. The settlement in the case of George Bell, one of three men convicted for the 1996 killing of a Queens check-cashing store owner […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Officials investigate cause of Atlantic City Boardwalk fire that damaged facade of Resorts casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Investigators were trying Thursday to determine what touched off a fire on the Atlantic City Boardwalk a day earlier that burned a section of the historic walkway and damaged part of the facade of Resorts casino. Although the fire damaged the casino’s main Boardwalk entrance, Resorts remains open through a […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Teacher, assistant principal charged in paddling of elementary school student