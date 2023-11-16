Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

JIM SHARPE

Former TV anchor Lake’s campaign strategy could be anchor that drags her to bottom of election lake

Nov 16, 2023, 2:00 PM

Jim Sharpe's Profile Picture

BY JIM SHARPE


KTAR.com

There are lots of reasons that Arizona’s 2024 U.S. Senate election will be the one to watch: It could be the country’s most expensive Senate race ever. It could be the most unusual Senate race in 2024 and possibly weirdest in this entire century, which is saying a lot because a guy in a hoodie just got elected to the Senate a year ago.

Let’s take a look at the latest poll from Noble Predictive Insights to see how the candidates stack up against each other. Or, should I say, “stack up against the other two” — because that’s what’ll make 2024 the wackiest: a three-way senate race. After the primary in August, this race likely will feature Democratic Congressman Ruben Gallego, former TV anchor Republican Kari Lake and — if she ever announces a run for reelection — independent (sitting) Sen. Kyrsten Sinema.

Even though it’s only by six points, Gallego has the lead in this poll at 39%, Lake has 33% and Sinema sits at 29%.

RELATED STORIES

But here’s the most interesting part of this poll (and it could be the key to who wins this race): 30% of Republicans say they’d vote for someone other than Republican Kari Lake — and most of those non-Lake Republicans say they’d vote for Sinema. 

Some of the so-called conventional political wisdom says Sinema jumping in benefits Lake — but this Noble poll shows the opposite – 23% of Republicans would vote for Sinema. 

People LAKE seemingly should be able to lure back from Sinema… because they’re Republicans like Lake! Well… they, like Lake, are Republican but they aren’t Republicans like Lake — they’re moderate Republicans. 

So, in order for Lake to not lose her second election in a row, she needs to bring moderate Republicans into her fold. Something she decidedly didn’t do in 2022 when she lost the governor’s race by yelling at McCain Republicans “to get the hell out” of a campaign rally of hers.

Simply being a three-way race could make next year’s Senate election in Arizona the weirdest of the last few years, but a race that featured a candidate telling people in her own party to not vote for her probably comes in a close second. And it might be why Lake comes in second again.

By the way, second place in an election still gets you nothing in a three-way race. 

Jim Sharpe

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Congress should focus on securing the border and not trying to fight each other

Sharper Point: Congress should focus on securing the border and not trying to fight each other. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Picture: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

1 day ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Why former president Donald Trump continues to lead polls in Arizona and across the United States

Why former president Donald Trump continues to lead polls in Arizona and across the United States. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Subscribe to the KTAR Daily Newsletter: https://bit.ly/45MmM3G Read articles from KTAR News: https://ktar.com/ Download the KTAR app: https://ktar.com/the-ktar-newstalk-app/ Sign up for texts from KTAR: […]

2 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Church offers safe spot for homeless women with children sleeping in their cars

A Phoenix-area church is offering its parking lot as a safe spot for women and children sleeping in their car due to homelessness. Jim Sharpe explains more services provided by Pure Heart in Monday’s Sharper Point commentary. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

3 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Former Arizona Sen. Martha McSally says she was sexually assaulted while on a jog

Former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona said Wednesday that she was sexually assaulted while on a jog in Iowa. McSally took to social media to recount the incident, Jim Sharpe reacts. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

7 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: As Trump dominates the polls, can another GOP candidate emerge in tonight’s debate?

Former president Donald Trump continues to lead the polls despite his current legal issues, but Jim Sharpe ponders if another candidate can emerge as the party favorite during Wednesday night’s GOP debate. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News Photos: Stan Barnes/LinkedIn and Getty Images

8 days ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Why the polls aren’t looking good for President Joe Biden for the 2024 election

Sharper Point: Why the polls aren’t looking good for President Joe Biden for the 2024 election. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Former TV anchor Lake’s campaign strategy could be anchor that drags her to bottom of election lake