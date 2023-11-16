Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, injures at least 19, 3 seriously, official says

Nov 16, 2023, 11:27 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago commuter train collided with rail equipment Thursday morning, injuring at least 19 people, three of them seriously, a fire official said.

The Chicago Fire Department said a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails just before 11 a.m. on the city’s North Side.

Three people suffered serious injuries while 16 others had non-life-threatening injuries, fire department spokesman Larry Langford, told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“That’s probably going to go up,” Langford said of the injured.

At least 15 ambulances were dispatched to the scene of a train collision, located near the Howard CTA station.

Train service on CTA’s Red, Purple and Yellow lines had been temporarily suspended due to the crash, the commuter service said on its website.

United States News

Associated Press

Key GOP lawmaker calls for renewal of surveillance tool as he proposes changes to protect privacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee called Thursday for the renewal of a key U.S. government surveillance tool as he proposed a series of changes aimed at safeguarding privacy. The proposals by Rep. Mike Turner are part of a late scramble inside Congress and the White House to guarantee the […]

27 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas man arrested in killings of aunt and her mother, sexual assault of his cousin, authorities say

HOUSTON (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested near Houston in the fatal shooting of his aunt and her mother and the sexual assault of his aunt’s 12-year-old daughter, who is his cousin, authorities said Thursday. Deputies were called late Wednesday after a 66-year-old woman was found dead in the parking lot of an […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC will pay $17.5 million to man who was wrongly convicted of 1996 murders

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will pay $17.5 million to a man who spent 24 years in prison for a double homicide he did not commit, city officials said Thursday. The settlement in the case of George Bell, one of three men convicted for the 1996 killing of a Queens check-cashing store owner […]

48 minutes ago

Associated Press

Officials investigate cause of Atlantic City Boardwalk fire that damaged facade of Resorts casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Investigators were trying Thursday to determine what touched off a fire on the Atlantic City Boardwalk a day earlier that burned a section of the historic walkway and damaged part of the facade of Resorts casino. Although the fire damaged the casino’s main Boardwalk entrance, Resorts remains open through a […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man accused of abducting, beating woman over 4-day period pleads not guilty

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of abducting and beating a woman while she was confined for four days in a residential garage last month pleaded not guilty during a court hearing Thursday. William Mozingo, 33, was arraigned on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction and unlawful restraint. He has been held without […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, ...

Associated Press

Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking

The House Ethics panel said Thursday it has found “substantial evidence” of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, injures at least 19, 3 seriously, official says