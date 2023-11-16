Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Key GOP lawmaker calls for renewal of surveillance tool as he proposes changes to protect privacy

Nov 16, 2023, 11:02 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee called Thursday for the renewal of a key U.S. government surveillance tool as he proposed a series of changes aimed at safeguarding privacy.

The proposals by Rep. Mike Turner are part of a late scramble inside Congress and the White House to guarantee the reauthorization of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, which allows spy agencies to collect emails and other communications. They emerged from a congressional working group and are expected to form the basis of a legislative package that Turner hopes can be passed before Section 702 expires at the end of the year.

“We believe that before the end of the year, we will have a significant package of reforms that will be unprecedented, and at the same time, we will have the renewal of 702,” Turner told reporters.

The section of law at issue permits U.S. officials to collect without a warrant the communications of targeted foreigners who are outside the country and suspected of posing a national security threat. The government also captures the communications of American citizens and others in the U.S. when they’re in contact with those targeted foreigners.

The program has come under scrutiny in the last year following revelations that FBI analysts improperly searched the database of intelligence, including for information about people tied to the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol and the racial justice protests of 2020.

The changes described by Turner are meant to heighten the penalties for such abuses, including by allowing Congress to trigger a mandatory inspector general review into alleged violations, and to tighten restrictions on queries, especially ones that are politically sensitive. He also called for allowing only a limited group of FBI supervisors and attorneys to authorize queries of people inside the U.S.

Much of the debate so far has centered on whether U.S. officials should be required to obtain a warrant before accessing intelligence on people inside the U.S.

A bill introduced last week by Democratic Sen. Ron Wyden and other lawmakers included a warrant requirement. The White House, however, has said such a proposal would cross a “red line,” and FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers at a hearing Wednesday that a mandate for a court order would be legally unnecessary and would snarl vital investigations at a time of rising terrorism threats.

“At a time when the FBI director is claiming that we have the largest threat to national security … it would be incredibly dangerous and detrimental for us to either allow 702 to expire or to saddle it in a way that it’s unusable,” Turner said.

Turner said his proposal would require a warrant only when the database query seeks evidence of a specific crime — but not for searches related to national security.

Additional legislative proposals are expected. Asked Thursday about the status of negotiations with Rep. Jim Jordan, the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, Turner said Jordan had indicated that he planned to submit a different proposal.

United States News

Associated Press

Texas man arrested in killings of aunt and her mother, sexual assault of his cousin, authorities say

HOUSTON (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested near Houston in the fatal shooting of his aunt and her mother and the sexual assault of his aunt’s 12-year-old daughter, who is his cousin, authorities said Thursday. Deputies were called late Wednesday after a 66-year-old woman was found dead in the parking lot of an […]

8 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC will pay $17.5 million to man who was wrongly convicted of 1996 murders

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will pay $17.5 million to a man who spent 24 years in prison for a double homicide he did not commit, city officials said Thursday. The settlement in the case of George Bell, one of three men convicted for the 1996 killing of a Queens check-cashing store owner […]

24 minutes ago

Associated Press

Officials investigate cause of Atlantic City Boardwalk fire that damaged facade of Resorts casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Investigators were trying Thursday to determine what touched off a fire on the Atlantic City Boardwalk a day earlier that burned a section of the historic walkway and damaged part of the facade of Resorts casino. Although the fire damaged the casino’s main Boardwalk entrance, Resorts remains open through a […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man accused of abducting, beating woman over 4-day period pleads not guilty

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of abducting and beating a woman while she was confined for four days in a residential garage last month pleaded not guilty during a court hearing Thursday. William Mozingo, 33, was arraigned on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction and unlawful restraint. He has been held without […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, ...

Associated Press

Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking

The House Ethics panel said Thursday it has found “substantial evidence” of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Demonstrators calling for Gaza cease-fire block bridge in Boston

BOSTON (AP) — Demonstrators seeking a cease-fire in Gaza blocked traffic on the Boston University bridge during rush hour Thursday, slowing traffic to a trickle. The group chanted “Cease-fire now!” during the protest amid an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza that followed Hamas-led attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. They also held signs that said, […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Key GOP lawmaker calls for renewal of surveillance tool as he proposes changes to protect privacy