Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Man accused of abducting, beating woman over 4-day period pleads not guilty

Nov 16, 2023, 8:52 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


AKRON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused of abducting and beating a woman while she was confined for four days in a residential garage last month pleaded not guilty during a court hearing Thursday.

William Mozingo, 33, was arraigned on charges of kidnapping, felonious assault, abduction and unlawful restraint. He has been held without bond since his Oct. 16 arrest due to a parole violation.

The 23-year-old Chardon woman was found after a resident called Akron police and said a friend had a woman in their outdoor garage without their knowledge and that the woman appeared to be injured. Relatives have said she suffered facial fractures, brain bleed, a broken arm and finger injuries.

Authorities have said the woman knew Mozingo but not very well. The alleged abduction and attacks occurred after he offered to drive her home but instead took her to the garage.

Bodycam video of the arrest was released this week by police. It shows officers using a ladder to help the woman climb down from a partially hidden hole in the ceiling. She has bruises are on both eyes.

A voicemail message left Thursday for Mozingo’s attorney was not immediately returned.

United States News

Associated Press

Chicago commuter train crashes into rail equipment, injures at least 19, 3 seriously, official says

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago commuter train collided with rail equipment Thursday morning, injuring at least 19 people, three of them seriously, a fire official said. The Chicago Fire Department said a Chicago Transit Authority train crashed into a piece of equipment that was on the rails just before 11 a.m. on the city’s North […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Key GOP lawmaker calls for renewal of surveillance tool as he proposes changes to protect privacy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee called Thursday for the renewal of a key U.S. government surveillance tool as he proposed a series of changes aimed at safeguarding privacy. The proposals by Rep. Mike Turner are part of a late scramble inside Congress and the White House to guarantee the […]

54 minutes ago

Associated Press

Texas man arrested in killings of aunt and her mother, sexual assault of his cousin, authorities say

HOUSTON (AP) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested near Houston in the fatal shooting of his aunt and her mother and the sexual assault of his aunt’s 12-year-old daughter, who is his cousin, authorities said Thursday. Deputies were called late Wednesday after a 66-year-old woman was found dead in the parking lot of an […]

59 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC will pay $17.5 million to man who was wrongly convicted of 1996 murders

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City will pay $17.5 million to a man who spent 24 years in prison for a double homicide he did not commit, city officials said Thursday. The settlement in the case of George Bell, one of three men convicted for the 1996 killing of a Queens check-cashing store owner […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Officials investigate cause of Atlantic City Boardwalk fire that damaged facade of Resorts casino

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Investigators were trying Thursday to determine what touched off a fire on the Atlantic City Boardwalk a day earlier that burned a section of the historic walkway and damaged part of the facade of Resorts casino. Although the fire damaged the casino’s main Boardwalk entrance, Resorts remains open through a […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., speaks to reporters outside the Capitol, in Washington, May 17, ...

Associated Press

Rep. George Santos won’t seek reelection after scathing ethics report cites evidence of lawbreaking

The House Ethics panel said Thursday it has found “substantial evidence” of lawbreaking by Republican Rep. George Santos of New York.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Man accused of abducting, beating woman over 4-day period pleads not guilty