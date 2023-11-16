Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Skinned dog found dead in Phoenix trash bin as animal cruelty cases trend higher

Nov 16, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:03 am

File photo of an Arizona Humane Society pet ambulance. A skinned dog was found dead Tuesday, Nov. 1...

A skinned dog was found dead Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in a trash bin at a Phoenix apartment complex, the latest case in a rising trend of animal cruelty incidents. (Facebook File Photo/Arizona Humane Society)

(Facebook File Photo/Arizona Humane Society)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – A skinned dog was found dead Tuesday in a trash bin at a Phoenix apartment complex, authorities said, the latest case in a rising trend of animal cruelty incidents.

The mutilated animal, possibly a greyhound, was partially inside a garbage bag with its back legs exposed, according to the Arizona Humane Society, which was contacted about the incident by the Phoenix Police Department.

Investigators found a burnt cigarette inside animal’s mouth.

Police impounded the garbage bag and cigarette for evidence, and the dog’s body was taken to Midwestern University in Glendale for a necropsy.

Arizona Humane Society statistics show rise in animal cruelty cases

The Arizona Humane Society has seen a significant rise in animal cruelty cases in recent years.

RELATED STORIES

So far in 2023, the Valley rescue organization has logged nearly 8,800 investigations and over 13,600 calls for service.

The number of service calls has increased by about 50% since 2021, while investigations have gone up by more than 40% in the last two years, according to year-to-date statistics from AHS.

Over the last fiscal year, animals intakes went up by 36%, while calls for service rose by 22% and investigations by 21%.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

