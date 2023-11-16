Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Demonstrators calling for Gaza cease-fire block bridge in Boston

Nov 16, 2023, 6:52 AM | Updated: 7:18 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — Demonstrators seeking a cease-fire in Gaza blocked traffic on the Boston University bridge during rush hour Thursday, slowing traffic to a trickle.

The group chanted “Cease-fire now!” during the protest amid an Israeli ground offensive in Gaza that followed Hamas-led attacks in Israel on Oct. 7. They also held signs that said, “Let Gaza Live.” The bridge connects Boston and Cambridge.

Activists were demanding that Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts support an immediate cease-fire and use her influence to stop the Israeli government’s military action.

Boston Police were at the scene of the protest, which was organized by IfNotNow, which said it represented members of Jewish community in Boston.

The protest came as Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, residents said Thursday, signaling a possible expansion of their offensive.

United States News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer arrives to a press conference in the Capitol Building on Nov. ...

Associated Press

Congress approves temporary funding and pushes the fight over the federal budget into the new year

Congress gave final approval Wednesday night to a temporary government funding package, ending the threat of a government shutdown until after the holidays.

1 hour ago

A Palestinian boy stands among the destruction after Israeli strikes on Rafah, Gaza Strip, Wednesda...

Associated Press

Live updates | Palestinians in parts of southern Gaza receive notices to evacuate

Palestinians in parts of southern Gaza said they received evacuation notices Thursday. The signal that fighting is about to expand in the south comes a day after Israeli forces began searching a north Gaza hospital where they claimed Hamas militants operate — a claim that Hamas and hospital staff deny. On Thursday, Saudi Arabia condemned […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Israel signals wider offensive in Gaza’s south, where hundreds of thousands have fled

KHAN YOUNIS, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli forces dropped leaflets warning Palestinians to flee parts of southern Gaza, residents said Thursday, signaling a possible expansion of their offensive to the zone where most of the territory’s population has fled to escape Israel’s bombardment and ground assault. Meanwhile, soldiers continued searching Shifa Hospital in the north, […]

7 hours ago

This photo released by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows death row inmate David Renter...

Associated Press

Texas inmate faces execution for 2001 abduction and strangulation of 5-year-old girl

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas inmate convicted of strangling a 5-year-old girl taken from an El Paso store and then burning her body nearly 22 years ago is scheduled for execution Thursday evening. David Renteria, 53, was condemned for the November 2001 death of Alexandra Flores. Prosecutors said that Alexandra was Christmas shopping with her […]

9 hours ago

This image provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows death row inmate Casey McWhorter...

Associated Press

Alabama to execute man for 1993 slaying of friend’s father during robbery

ATMORE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death Thursday by lethal injection for the shooting death of his friend’s father urged young people to take a pause before making life-altering mistakes. Alabama is scheduled to execute Casey McWhorter, 49, for the Feb. 18, 1993, death of Edward Lee Williams, 34. […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Autoworkers to wrap up voting on contract with General Motors Thursday in a race too close to call

DETROIT (AP) — In a tight vote, thousands of United Auto Workers members at General Motors are expected to finish casting ballots Thursday on a tentative contract agreement that could be a giant step toward ending a prolonged labor dispute with Detroit’s Big Three automakers. The outcome of the GM vote is uncertain, despite the […]

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Demonstrators calling for Gaza cease-fire block bridge in Boston