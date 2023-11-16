Rain drizzles across the Valley after a 2-month dry streak

PHOENIX — Scattered storms crossed parts of the Valley early Thursday, putting an end to a two-month rainless streak in Phoenix.

The showers started at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport around 2 a.m. and continued on and off for several hours.

About .06 inches was recorded throughout the morning at the airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings.

It was the first measurable precipitation in Phoenix since Sept. 12.

Other parts of the Valley also saw less than one-tenth of an inch of rain, including in Scottsdale, Tempe, Gilbert and Mesa.

2:00 AM MST: We can confirm it is raining here at our office in downtown Tempe and Sky Harbor airport has already recorded 0.02" of rain. #azwx pic.twitter.com/y1AqooFbfO — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) November 16, 2023

What’s the weather forecast in Phoenix ?

Thursday morning’s showers brought Phoenix’s 2023 total to 3.09 inches, about 3 inches below normal.

The batch of rain was the first of more to come over the next two days.

“We could see a couple more rounds of rainfall, the next one being this evening into Friday morning,” Matt Salerno of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

“We can kind of see a similar situation where we get a batch of rain that tries to move through overnight tonight, and then, again, on Friday and into Saturday morning will be the last round.”

Overall, metro Phoenix could see at least one-tenth of an inch, he said.

Once the storms have passed by Sunday, clearer skies and cooler temperatures are expected.

Sunday’s high is forecast to reach 74 degrees with a low of 53.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this story.

