Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Rain drizzles across the Valley after a 2-month dry streak

Nov 16, 2023, 8:01 AM

rain can be seen falling in Phoenix...

Scattered storms crossed parts of the Valley early Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, putting an end to a long two-month rainless streak. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Scattered storms crossed parts of the Valley early Thursday, putting an end to a two-month rainless streak in Phoenix.

The showers started at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport around 2 a.m. and continued on and off for several hours.

About .06 inches was recorded throughout the morning at the airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings.

It was the first measurable precipitation in Phoenix since Sept. 12.

Other parts of the Valley also saw less than one-tenth of an inch of rain, including in Scottsdale, Tempe, Gilbert and Mesa.

What’s the weather forecast in Phoenix ?

Thursday morning’s showers brought Phoenix’s 2023 total to 3.09 inches, about 3 inches below normal.

The batch of rain was the first of more to come over the next two days.

“We could see a couple more rounds of rainfall, the next one being this evening into Friday morning,” Matt Salerno of the National Weather Service in Phoenix told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

“We can kind of see a similar situation where we get a batch of rain that tries to move through overnight tonight, and then, again, on Friday and into Saturday morning will be the last round.”

Overall, metro Phoenix could see at least one-tenth of an inch, he said.

Once the storms have passed by Sunday, clearer skies and cooler temperatures are expected.

Sunday’s high is forecast to reach 74 degrees with a low of 53.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jim Cross contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Ezra Henry, one of two people who were arrested after a child was wounded in a shooting ...

KTAR.com

Child injured, 2 people arrested after shootout in west Phoenix

A child was wounded and two people were arrested after a shootout in west Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

43 minutes ago

A backup was building up near Buckeye following a closure of Interstate 10 in Buckeye due to a cras...

KTAR.com

Eastbound I-10 in Buckeye reopens after crash involving pedestrian

Eastbound Interstate 10 in Buckeye reopened Thursday morning after temporarily closing due to a crash involving a pedestrian.

2 hours ago

A person was assaulted early Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, while walking on the Arizona State University c...

KTAR.com

ASU police investigates disruption at student government meeting after rocks thrown

The Arizona State University Police Department is investigating a disruption of an ASU Student Government meeting Tuesday night.

3 hours ago

Image represents what a Thanksgiving market basket could look like...

SuElen Rivera

Cost of Thanksgiving dinner in Arizona down 28% from last year

The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner in Arizona is down in 2023 compared to last year, the Arizona Farm Bureau said.

4 hours ago

White Castle is opening its second Valley location in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2023....

Kevin Stone

White Castle sets opening date for its 2nd metro Phoenix hamburger joint

Start making your plans, Cravers. White Castle has announced an opening date for its highly anticipated second metro Phoenix location in Tempe.

4 hours ago

(Facebook Screenshot/Maricopa County Attorney's Office)...

KTAR.com

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell cracking down on organized retail crime with new campaign

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Wednesday she has launched a new "Safe Shopping" campaign. It's an effort to battle organized retail crime. 

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Rain drizzles across the Valley after a 2-month dry streak