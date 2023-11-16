Eastbound I-10 in Buckeye reopens after crash involving pedestrian
Nov 16, 2023, 5:37 AM | Updated: 7:05 am
(AZ511 Traffic Camera)
PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 in Buckeye reopened Thursday morning after temporarily closing due to a crash involving a pedestrian, transportation officials said.
The closure went into effect at 5:30 a.m. and ended around 7 a.m.
The crash happened after Watson Road, where drivers were being taken off.
According to ABC15, a person was struck and killed.
Motorists were told to expect delays and seek a different route. Westbound I-10 was unaffected.
Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.