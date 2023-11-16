Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Authorities in New York say they’ve made largest-ever seizure of knock-off goods – more than $1B

Nov 15, 2023, 8:40 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in on Wednesday announced the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods, consisting of handbags, shoes and other luxury merchandise valued at more than $1 billion.

Two people were charged with trafficking the knock-offs from a New York City storage unit and other locations from January through October, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Photographs released by prosecutors showed shelves stacked with counterfeit wallets and bags in one location and handbags hanging from hooks from floor to ceiling in another.

“The seizures announced today consist of merchandise with over a billion dollars in estimated retail value, the largest-ever seizure of counterfeit goods in U.S. history,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

The two men charged could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

