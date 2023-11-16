Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell cracking down on organized retail crime with new campaign

Nov 16, 2023, 4:05 AM

(Facebook Screenshot/Maricopa County Attorney's Office)...

(Facebook Screenshot/Maricopa County Attorney's Office)

(Facebook Screenshot/Maricopa County Attorney's Office)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell announced Wednesday she has launched a new “Safe Shopping” campaign. It’s an effort to battle organized retail crime.

ORC occurs when groups steal a large amount of merchandise with the intent to resell. In many cases, thieves will travel from out of state to commit multiple offenses throughout Maricopa County and then sell the stolen merchandise online.

“We’re seeing in some of the other states in the United States where you have those mass bands of people running in and smashing and grabbing, but we still have people who are going into stores and taking large amounts of items that have a high resale value,” Mitchell said in an interview on KTAR News’ The Gaydos and Chad Show. “and we’re also seeing a trend where people are coming from other states, California, in particular, to do day trips to go into our stores here and steal from them.”

RELATED STORIES

Last year, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office received 201 cases of ORC from local police agencies. MCAO said 2023’s number will exceed 2022. George Gascon, district attorney of Los Angeles County, said his office would no longer prosecute a range of misdemeanor crimes.

Under California’s Prop 47, theft over $950 can be prosecuted as a felony. However, in Arizona, the theft must exceed $1,000. Mitchell’s approach will be different from the Los Angeles DA.

“We’re going to prosecute those cases and like I said, we will add them together and get them for the felonies that they’re committing and put them in prison,” Mitchell said in the interview.

In July, Mitchell created the Organized Retail Crime Taskforce at MCAO to foster more communication between retailers and law enforcement. The “Safe Shopping” campaign is an extension of the task force.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of Ezra Henry, one of two people who were arrested after a child was wounded in a shooting ...

KTAR.com

Child injured, 2 people arrested after shootout in west Phoenix

A child was wounded and two people were arrested after a shootout in west Phoenix on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

3 minutes ago

A backup was building up near Buckeye following a closure of Interstate 10 in Buckeye due to a cras...

KTAR.com

Eastbound I-10 in Buckeye reopens after crash involving pedestrian

Eastbound Interstate 10 in Buckeye reopened Thursday morning after temporarily closing due to a crash involving a pedestrian.

2 hours ago

A person was assaulted early Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, while walking on the Arizona State University c...

KTAR.com

ASU police investigates disruption at student government meeting after rocks thrown

The Arizona State University Police Department is investigating a disruption of an ASU Student Government meeting Tuesday night.

3 hours ago

Image represents what a Thanksgiving market basket could look like...

SuElen Rivera

Cost of Thanksgiving dinner in Arizona down 28% from last year

The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner in Arizona is down in 2023 compared to last year, the Arizona Farm Bureau said.

3 hours ago

White Castle is opening its second Valley location in Tempe on Nov. 28, 2023....

Kevin Stone

White Castle sets opening date for its 2nd metro Phoenix hamburger joint

Start making your plans, Cravers. White Castle has announced an opening date for its highly anticipated second metro Phoenix location in Tempe.

3 hours ago

side by side photos of the latest Taco Chelo...

SuElen Rivera

Taco Chelo to open second Arizona location in Tempe near ASU next month

A popular downtown Phoenix taco spot is expanding in the Valley with the addition of its latest restaurant scheduled to open next month in Tempe by Arizona State University.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell cracking down on organized retail crime with new campaign