Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award. Blake Snell takes NL prize

Nov 15, 2023, 4:34 PM

FILE - New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth...

FILE - New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) throws against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, in New York. Gerrit Cole was a unanimous winner of his first American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 and Blake Snell took the NL honor in becoming the seventh hurler to earn baseball’s top pitching prize in both leagues.(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Gerrit Cole was a unanimous winner of his first American League Cy Young Award on Wednesday, and Blake Snell took the National League honor in becoming the seventh hurler to earn baseball’s top pitching prize in both leagues.

After coming close several times before, Cole finally finished on top following an outstanding season for the New York Yankees. The ace right-hander received all 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.

Minnesota Twins right-hander Sonny Gray was the runner-up with 20 second-place votes, and Kevin Gausman of the Toronto Blue Jays finished third.

Cole went 15-4 with an AL-low 2.63 ERA and 222 strikeouts in 209 innings, leading the league in innings, as well. He became the sixth Yankees pitcher to win a Cy Young and first since Roger Clemens in 2001.

The six-time All-Star twice came in second in Cy Young voting and finished in the top five three other times.

Snell was the NL winner after leading the majors in ERA for the San Diego Padres.

The free-agent lefty was picked first on 28 of 30 ballots. San Francisco Giants right-hander Logan Webb finished second and Zac Gallen of the NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks was third.

Snell, the AL Cy Young Award recipient in 2018 with Tampa Bay, joined Gaylord Perry, Pedro Martinez, Randy Johnson, Clemens, Roy Halladay and Max Scherzer as pitchers to win in both leagues.

Shaking off a dreadful start to the season, Snell went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA and 234 strikeouts in 180 innings over 32 outings for a disappointing Padres team that finished 82-80 despite baseball’s third-highest payroll.

He was 1-6 with a 5.40 ERA after losing to Boston on May 19, then dominated the rest of the way despite topping the majors with 99 walks this year. Harnessing his 95-96 mph heater and overpowering curve, Snell won eight of his last nine decisions and did not allow a run in five of his final six starts — including the last three.

Snell gave up only 5.75 hits per nine innings, by far the best mark in the majors. All those stingy numbers while he was on the mound were more than enough to beat out Webb (11-13, 3.25 ERA) and Gallen (17-9, 3.47), who each logged at least 210 innings. Both got one first-place vote.

Snell, who turns 31 next month, became a free agent after the World Series and rejected a $20,325,000 qualifying offer from the Padres on Tuesday to pursue a more lucrative contract.

The four previous San Diego pitchers to win the Cy Young Award were Randy Jones (1976), Perry (1978), reliever Mark Davis (1989) and Jake Peavy (2007).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

United States News

File - Jamal Hinton, left, and Wanda Dench take a selfie together after meeting at Dench's home for...

Associated Press

‘Thanksgiving Grandma’ teams up with Airbnb to welcome strangers for the holiday

An Arizona woman who shared her Thanksgiving table seven years ago with a stranger she accidentally texted will be opening up her home again this year to two new strangers.

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania House passes ‘shield law’ to protect providers, out-of-staters seeking abortions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bill seeking to protect those who travel to Pennsylvania to get abortions by barring public officials from cooperating with authorities in other states that criminalize the practice advanced Wednesday through the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives. The legislation passed 117-86. It now goes to the GOP-controlled state Senate, where it faces […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Atlantic City Boardwalk fire damages entrance to casino, but Resorts remains open

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., (AP) — A fire broke out under the wooden Atlantic City Boardwalk on Wednesday right in front of the entrance to Resorts casino, melting part of its facade and burning the doors. But no one was injured and the facility was able to remain open, authorities said. Two restaurants near the fire […]

57 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: One Virginia high school is trying a different tactic to battle gun violence

After a student was killed at a high school graduation in Richmond, Virginia, the institution decided to try a different tactic in dealing with gun violence. Larry Gaydos and Chad Benson dive into this situation. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

1 hour ago

Associated Press

NYC carriage driver shown in video flogging horse is charged with animal cruelty

NEW YORK (AP) — A carriage horse driver was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty on Wednesday, more than a year after his frail, ill horse collapsed on the streets of Manhattan, prosecutors announced. Ian McKeever, 54, was arraigned on a charge of overdriving, torturing and injuring an animal or failure to provide proper sustenance for […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

24 people arrested in a drug trafficking investigation in Oregon

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — An investigation into what authorities described as a major drug trafficking group based in southern Oregon resulted in two dozen arrests and seizures of guns, fentanyl, methamphetamine and other drugs, law enforcement agencies said Wednesday. The Drug Enforcement Administration, Oregon State Police and the Grants Pass Police Department were among […]

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Gerrit Cole a unanimous winner of his 1st AL Cy Young Award. Blake Snell takes NL prize