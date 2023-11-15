Man found dead in Peoria home after barricade situation

PHOENIX — A man was found dead in his home in Peoria following a barricade situation Thursday morning, authorities said.

Officers responded to a report of a shot fired near 91st Avenue and Union Hills Drive around 7 a.m. and arrived to find the man’s wife, according to the Peoria Police Department.

The woman said her husband went inside the home with a weapon and barricaded himself in there, police said.

Officers attempted to get the man out of the house unsuccessfully.

The man then set fire to items in the house, allowing for smoke to be visible through the doors and windows.

Later, officers found the man dead inside the home’s garage with a gunshot wound, police said.

The incident was isolated and no other threats to the public exist, according to police.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

