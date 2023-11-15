Close
Phoenix woman sentenced for role as social media recruiter for human smuggling

Nov 15, 2023, 2:00 PM

Destiney Rae Montoya, 22, was sentenced to a year in prison for her role as a social media recruiter for human smuggling. (Pexels Photo)

PHOENIX — A 22-year-old Phoenix woman was sentenced to a year in prison for her role as a social media recruiter for human smuggling, authorities said Wednesday.

Destiney Rae Montoya pleaded guilty to conspiracy to transport illegal aliens for profit in August.

Montoya used social media to solicit and advertise for drivers to help smuggle undocumented migrants to other locations in the United States after entering the country, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona.

Federal agents traced Montoya’s activity to establish her as a recruiter.

Homeland Security Investigations – Douglas office conducted the investigation in this case.

