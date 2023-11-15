PHOENIX — Police identified a suspect allegedly involved in a kidnapping incident that led to a deadly shootout with Scottsdale police detectives Monday outside a Mesa restaurant.

Wyatt Edge, 43, was taken into custody after special assignments unit detectives were rescuing a kidnapping victim from a car in a parking lot near Horne and Broadway roads.

Edge was one of two suspects allegedly connected to a previous armed robbery that happened weeks prior in Scottsdale. Officials said the kidnapping was not random and was related to the armed robbery.

Just before noon Monday, officers found the two suspects and the victim inside the vehicle. When the vehicle pulled into the parking lot, Edge walked inside a nearby restaurant, authorities said.

Detectives began to move in to rescue the victim from the car. As they were making their move, officials said the suspect who had remained in the vehicle began firing at detectives from the car. In response, four detectives returned fire — striking the suspect, who was found to be wearing body armor, according to authorities.

The victim fled from the vehicle during the gunfire and was taken safely by detectives.

The suspect inside the vehicle was fatally wounded and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Edge surrendered to Mesa police.

Multiple guns and ammunition were recovered in the vehicle.

As a result of the incident, detectives were placed on post-critical incident leave while the internal and criminal investigation continues.

