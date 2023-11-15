Close
Two have died in a Utah mountain plane crash and a third who was injured got flown out by helicopter

Nov 14, 2023, 5:36 PM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PROVO, Utah (AP) — Two people were killed and a third injured when a small plane crashed in the mountains south of Salt Lake City.

The two apparently died on impact and the third was walking around when rescuers arrived in the area east of Provo around midday Tuesday, Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Cannon said at a news conference.

The plane went down for unknown reasons in a rugged, treed area partly covered in light snow. Rescuers in a helicopter hauled the injured person out on a litter and flew them to a hospital, Cannon said.

“The fact that they’re walking around is at least an initial good sign,” Cannon said. “That person was still moving and talking.”

Where the plane had taken off and was headed wasn’t immediately known. The type of plane and victims’ identities weren’t released.

The crash wasn’t listed yet on a Federal Aviation Administration website of recent U.S. aviation incidents.

Provo is a city of about 100,000 people 45 miles (70 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

