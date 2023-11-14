Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

2 women accused of helping Georgia inmate who escaped jail last month

Nov 14, 2023, 4:48 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities on Tuesday arrested two women accused helping one of four men who escaped from a Georgia jail last month.

Jacorshia Smith, 30, and Janecia Green, 30, both of Macon, face a charge of aiding the escape of 37-year-old Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, who was captured Sunday at a home in Augusta, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Authorities did not elaborate on what Smith and Green are alleged to have done.

Bond has not been set for either woman and jail records did not indicate if they had an attorney who could speak on their behalf. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to an email seeking that information.

Barnwell was being held on drug charges when he and three other inmates escaped through a damaged window and a cut fence at the jail early Oct. 16.

Authorities continue to search for 52-year-old Joey Fournier, the last of the group who is still on the run.

News outlets reported that Fournier was being held on a murder charge in connection with the 2022 death of his ex-girlfriend when he and the others escaped. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the FBI’s tip line at 800-225-5324.

Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, was caught on Oct. 26; Marc Kerry Anderson, 25, was captured Nov. 3.

United States News

A Pafford EMS medical transport helicopter lifts off from outside Joe Aillet Stadium on the Louisia...

Associated Press

1 woman in critical condition a day after knife attack at Louisiana Tech University

RUSTON, La. (AP) — One woman remained in critical condition Tuesday after what officials say was a random knife attack on a college campus in north Louisiana. Two other women were still hospitalized. One was in serious condition, according to an email from Louisiana Tech University, and the other was recovering and could be released […]

1 hour ago

Deputy District Attorney of Waukesha County Abbey L. Nickolie speaks following the guilty verdict i...

Associated Press

Jury convicts Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her friend’s water with eye drops

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her beautician friend ‘s water with eye drops and stealing nearly $300,000 from her. Jessy Kurczewski, 39, of Franklin, told investigators she gave Lynn Hernan a water bottle filled with six bottles of Visine in 2018, according to a criminal […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ohio business owner sues Norfolk Southern for February derailment that closed his companies

A business owner with companies near where a Norfolk Southern train derailed and caught fire in February has sued the railroad for $500 million, saying most of his eastern Ohio companies have remained closed and he hasn’t been able to reach a financial settlement with the railroad. Edwin Wang filed his federal lawsuit Tuesday. It […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Faithful dog survives 10 weeks, stays with owner who died of hypothermia in Colorado mountains

A tiny Jack Russell terrier survived in the Colorado mountains for more than 10 weeks after her owner died of hypothermia, despite losing half her body weight, a rescuer said. Richard Moore of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and his 12-pound dog Finney had set out to climb Blackhead Peak east of the town on Aug. 19, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas school reverses decision that banned transgender student from role in musical

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district has apologized and reversed a decision that ousted a transgender student from a part in the musical “Oklahoma!” The school board in Sherman voted unanimously Monday to reinstate the original show and cast after a meeting in which dozens criticized them and spoke in support the 17-year-old […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

After fire kills 3, NYC officials say retailers, delivery apps must to more to ensure e-bike safety

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials say retailers and food delivery companies must do more to halt the proliferation of unsafe e-bike and e-scooter batteries, after a fire blamed on an electric scooter’s lithium ion battery killed three people over the weekend. “There is blood on the hands of this private industry,” Fire […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

2 women accused of helping Georgia inmate who escaped jail last month