Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

1 woman in critical condition a day after knife attack at Louisiana Tech University

Nov 14, 2023, 3:31 PM

A Pafford EMS medical transport helicopter lifts off from outside Joe Aillet Stadium on the Louisia...

A Pafford EMS medical transport helicopter lifts off from outside Joe Aillet Stadium on the Louisiana Tech University campus to transport a victim from a morning stabbing incident that took place at the Lambright Sports & Wellness Center, in Ruston, La., Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (Caleb Daniel/Ruston Daily Leader via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(Caleb Daniel/Ruston Daily Leader via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RUSTON, La. (AP) — One woman remained in critical condition Tuesday after what officials say was a random knife attack on a college campus in north Louisiana.

Two other women were still hospitalized. One was in serious condition, according to an email from Louisiana Tech University, and the other was recovering and could be released as early as Wednesday. A fourth victim had not required medical attention.

The suspect in the case, Jacoby Johnson, was taken into custody soon after the Monday morning attack outside a recreation center on the Tech campus in Ruston. Johnson, a senior at the university, was being held on four charges of attempted second-degree murder. Neither the court clerk nor the district attorney’s office in Louisiana’s Lincoln Parish had information on whether Johnson had an attorney who could comment.

Debby Hollimon of Ruston, was grazed by the attacker’s knife, according to The Ruston Daily Leader. She told the newspaper she heard screams and saw a man attacking another woman.

“I just ran up screaming, ‘Get off her! Get away from her!’” Hollimon said. “He stands up and looks at me with no expression, just as flat as can be.”

She said the attacker had a short knife in his hand. He grazed Hollimon across the right side of her face with the knife and then walked away.

Hollimon was one of three non-students wounded after attending an exercise class at the center, according to the newspaper. Authorities identified the other victims as graduate student Dominique McKane, and non-students Cynthia Woodard and Annie Richardson. It was not clear Tuesday evening which of the three still hospitalized in Shreveport remained in critical condition.

The attack shocked students at the university with an enrollment of more than 11,000, and residents of Ruston, a small city in north-central Louisiana with a population of about 22,000.

“We’ve never really felt unsafe on the campus itself,” Tech student Abhi Chadha told KNOE-TV. “We really see it as our own playground and we see it as a very safe environment for all students. So, hearing this was very devastating for everybody.”

Louisiana Tech President Les Guice issued a statement saying the university will “continue to make safety a priority.” The university said counseling was being made available to students individually and in group settings.

In response to emailed queries Tuesday, the university said Tech has historically been a safe campus and stressed that the incident was an isolated act of random violence.

“Even so, we continuously look for ways to improve security on campus. Additionally, our institution remains committed to providing appropriate mental health resources for our student body, another critical element to creating the safest environment possible for our students, faculty and staff,” said the statement issued by Tom Soto, the interim director of Tech’s communications division.

Officials said Tech police received a call about the attack at 9:08 a.m. and the suspect was reported in custody about four minutes later.

United States News

Deputy District Attorney of Waukesha County Abbey L. Nickolie speaks following the guilty verdict i...

Associated Press

Jury convicts Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her friend’s water with eye drops

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted a Wisconsin woman of fatally poisoning her beautician friend ‘s water with eye drops and stealing nearly $300,000 from her. Jessy Kurczewski, 39, of Franklin, told investigators she gave Lynn Hernan a water bottle filled with six bottles of Visine in 2018, according to a criminal […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ohio business owner sues Norfolk Southern for February derailment that closed his companies

A business owner with companies near where a Norfolk Southern train derailed and caught fire in February has sued the railroad for $500 million, saying most of his eastern Ohio companies have remained closed and he hasn’t been able to reach a financial settlement with the railroad. Edwin Wang filed his federal lawsuit Tuesday. It […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Faithful dog survives 10 weeks, stays with owner who died of hypothermia in Colorado mountains

A tiny Jack Russell terrier survived in the Colorado mountains for more than 10 weeks after her owner died of hypothermia, despite losing half her body weight, a rescuer said. Richard Moore of Pagosa Springs, Colorado, and his 12-pound dog Finney had set out to climb Blackhead Peak east of the town on Aug. 19, […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas school reverses decision that banned transgender student from role in musical

SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district has apologized and reversed a decision that ousted a transgender student from a part in the musical “Oklahoma!” The school board in Sherman voted unanimously Monday to reinstate the original show and cast after a meeting in which dozens criticized them and spoke in support the 17-year-old […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

After fire kills 3, NYC officials say retailers, delivery apps must to more to ensure e-bike safety

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials say retailers and food delivery companies must do more to halt the proliferation of unsafe e-bike and e-scooter batteries, after a fire blamed on an electric scooter’s lithium ion battery killed three people over the weekend. “There is blood on the hands of this private industry,” Fire […]

3 hours ago

FILE- Turkeys stand in a barn on a farm near Manson, Iowa, Aug. 10, 2015. Nearly 5 million chicken,...

Associated Press

The Bird flu outbreak isn’t over, but it’s less severe, helping egg and poultry prices recover

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nearly 5 million chickens, turkeys and other birds have been slaughtered this year because of a persistent bird flu outbreak that began in 2022, but as big as that number may sound, it’s far less than the number of birds killed last year which means consumers aren’t seeing as much impact […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

1 woman in critical condition a day after knife attack at Louisiana Tech University