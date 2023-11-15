PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested almost two weeks after a fatal shooting on Halloween in Phoenix, authorities said Tuesday.

Chamille Tapia Hernandez, 19, is accused of shooting 23-year-old Alyssa Candelaria Gomez inside a home near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road at about 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 31, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found Gomez with a gunshot wound and learned that multiple people were inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Gomez was taken to a hospital and died there.

Hernandez left the area before officers arrived, according to police.

No other information was available.

