Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Texas school reverses decision that banned transgender student from role in musical

Nov 14, 2023, 1:20 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SHERMAN, Texas (AP) — A Texas school district has apologized and reversed a decision that ousted a transgender student from a part in the musical “Oklahoma!”

The school board in Sherman voted unanimously Monday to reinstate the original show and cast after a meeting in which dozens criticized them and spoke in support the 17-year-old transgender boy who’d lost his role in the production because of a new policy.

“We want to apologize to our students, parents and our community regarding the circumstances that they have had to go through to this date,” President Brad Morgan said in a statement on behalf of the board following the vote.

Sherman, a city of 45,000 about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Dallas, became the latest community embroiled in the national debate over the rights of transgender students this month over its production the the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic.

In early November, Max Hightower, a senior and theater enthusiast, was cast in a prominent part that included a solo. Hightower had been excitedly preparing for the role of a peddler but was devastated when the school’s principal told his family that, based on a new policy, he would lose the parts.

The school also removed girls from the male roles they’d been cast in, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Phillip Hightower, Max’s father, recalled the principal describing the policy as, “only males can play males, and only females can play females.”

The school later changed course again, saying it would not consider sex in casting but instead put on an abbreviated version of the show tailored for young audiences.

On Monday, speaker after speaker condemned the decisions to the school board — a consistent outpouring of support that Max Hightower called unexpected and empowering.

“This is something that feels so big and out of my hands,” he told WFAA-TV. “To know there is a big group out of people who want to help me, and help everyone affected, it feels like we’re on even sides now and can actually win this fight.”

United States News

Associated Press

After fire kills 3, NYC officials say retailers, delivery apps must to more to ensure e-bike safety

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials say retailers and food delivery companies must do more to halt the proliferation of unsafe e-bike and e-scooter batteries, after a fire blamed on an electric scooter’s lithium ion battery killed three people over the weekend. “There is blood on the hands of this private industry,” Fire […]

36 minutes ago

FILE- Turkeys stand in a barn on a farm near Manson, Iowa, Aug. 10, 2015. Nearly 5 million chicken,...

Associated Press

The Bird flu outbreak isn’t over, but it’s less severe, helping egg and poultry prices recover

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nearly 5 million chickens, turkeys and other birds have been slaughtered this year because of a persistent bird flu outbreak that began in 2022, but as big as that number may sound, it’s far less than the number of birds killed last year which means consumers aren’t seeing as much impact […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

2 deputies are charged with attacking an inmate at a Memphis jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two Tennessee jail deputies were charged Tuesday with attacking a Memphis inmate who was injured but survived. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies Odell Underwood and Reginald Wilkins have been indicted on charges of official misconduct, official oppression and assault with bodily harm, court records show. Shelby County Jail inmate Damian Florez-Ramirez […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ex-fundraiser for George Santos pleads guilty to posing as congressional aide to raise campaign cash

A former fundraiser for U.S. Rep. George Santos pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal wire fraud charge, admitting he impersonated a high-ranking congressional aide while raising campaign cash for the embattled New York Republican. Sam Miele was caught soliciting donations in late 2021 under the alias Dan Meyer, who was then chief of staff for […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

New Jersey man who posted threat to synagogues gets 15 months in prison

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey man who admitted posting a broad online threat aimed at synagogues and Jewish schools in the state last year was sentenced to 15 months in prison Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Christine O’Hearn in Camden imposed the sentence on Omar Alkattoul, 19, of Sayreville who earlier pleaded guilty to […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Coast Guard helicopter crashes on southeast Alaska island, injuring crew members on board

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter on a search and rescue mission crashed in southeast Alaska, injuring crew members on board. The Coast Guard has released little additional information about the crash Monday night, which it says occurred on Read Island, about 80 miles (129 kilometers) east of Sitka. It was not […]

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Texas school reverses decision that banned transgender student from role in musical