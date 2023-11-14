PHOENIX — Firefighters helped rescue multiple pets from a smoke-filled home in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Crews responded to a house near 31st Avenue and Van Buren Street and encountered significant smoke from a smoldering kitchen fire, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

Three dogs and three cats were removed from the home.

Several of the animals were given oxygen by firefighters. All of the pets are expected to survive.

No other details about the incident were made available.

