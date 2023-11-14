Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix firefighters help rescue multiple pets from smoke-filled house

Nov 14, 2023, 11:25 AM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


Several pets were given oxygen after being removed from a smoke-filled home in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Several pets were given oxygen after being removed from a smoke-filled home in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Several pets were given oxygen after being removed from a smoke-filled home in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. Several pets were given oxygen after being removed from a smoke-filled home in Phoenix, Arizona, on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023.

PHOENIX — Firefighters helped rescue multiple pets from a smoke-filled home in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Crews responded to a house near 31st Avenue and Van Buren Street and encountered significant smoke from a smoldering kitchen fire, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

RELATED STORIES

Three dogs and three cats were removed from the home.

Several of the animals were given oxygen by firefighters. All of the pets are expected to survive.

No other details about the incident were made available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Stock image of a teacher in front of a classroom. Arizona Republican lawmakers unveiled a plan Mond...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what you need to know about GOP plan to increase Arizona teacher pay

Arizona Republican lawmakers unveiled a plan Monday to increase teacher pay without raising taxes, but some education advocates are skeptical.

24 minutes ago

officer stands in front of a school bus while giving parents instructions...

SuElen Rivera

Phoenix police gives tips to parents regarding how to deal with on-campus emergencies

As safety remains priority for all parents with children in school, Phoenix police is providing tips on how to handle on-campus emergencies. 

1 hour ago

Portions of two Valley canals will be closed and drained starting Monday, Nov. 20, 2024, to clear t...

Kevin Stone

Portions of 2 Valley canals to be closed, drained for maintenance starting next week

Portions of two Valley canals will be closed and drained starting next week to clear the way for maintenance work, Salt River Project announced.

2 hours ago

Dignitaries, including U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, center, break ground on the SunZ...

Associated Press

Tribes fight US over $10B renewable energy project’s impact on Arizona sites

Native American tribes say the U.S. government has ignored concerns about how a western energy project will impact religious and cultural sites in Arizona.

4 hours ago

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed Monday night in Phoenix, according to the Arizona D...

KTAR.com

Eastbound I-10 near downtown Phoenix reopens after it shut down for hours

Eastbound Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix reopened after it was shut down for several hours, transportation officials said.

6 hours ago

Sammy Hagar his selling his 2015 Ferrari LaFerrari at the 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auctio...

Kevin Stone

Rocker Sammy Hagar to sell his rare hybrid Ferrari at Scottsdale Barrett-Jackson auction

Rock star Sammy Hagar will put a one-of-a-kind Ferrari on the block during the 2024 Barrett-Jackson collector car auction in Scottsdale.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Phoenix firefighters help rescue multiple pets from smoke-filled house