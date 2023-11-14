PHOENIX — As safety remains a top priority for all parents with children in school, the Phoenix Police Department is providing tips on what to do during on-campus emergencies.

“These are incredibly challenging times and the Phoenix Police Department is ready, your child’s safety is our top priority,” Interim Chief Michael Sullivan said in a press release.

While a parent’s first response to hearing that their child is in danger might be to take them out of the situation and get them to safety, that strategy won’t always work when police have to get involved, authorities said.

To clarify, when police respond to school emergencies they are searching for a threat, and if no suspects are identified, anyone could be considered one, police said in a video.

What are parents advised to do during on-campus emergencies?

Because the department works closely with schools during emergencies, they’ve offered some tips for how to stay safe and informed when the unexpected happens.

First, parents are encouraged to sign up to receive school alerts as they would be the first to get important notifications during an emergency.

The department and most schools also regularly post to social media sites, providing parents and the public with information about emergencies as they happen.

Then, parents are advised to stay back from schools during an emergency because entering or passing the police containment area would cause police to react.

Student and parents are also reminded that weapons are never allowed on campus.

During this growing concern, parents are encouraged to have open and frequent conversations about what to do during an emergency.

“We know it’s normal to act emotional in a crisis,” police said in the video. “We’re asking that we work together.”

