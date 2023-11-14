Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police gives tips to parents regarding how to deal with on-campus emergencies

Nov 14, 2023, 10:22 AM

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — As safety remains a top priority for all parents with children in school, the Phoenix Police Department is providing tips on what to do during on-campus emergencies.

“These are incredibly challenging times and the Phoenix Police Department is ready, your child’s safety is our top priority,” Interim Chief Michael Sullivan said in a press release.

While a parent’s first response to hearing that their child is in danger might be to take them out of the situation and get them to safety, that strategy won’t always work when police have to get involved, authorities said.

To clarify, when police respond to school emergencies they are searching for a threat, and if no suspects are identified, anyone could be considered one, police said in a video.

What are parents advised to do during on-campus emergencies?

Because the department works closely with schools during emergencies, they’ve offered some tips for how to stay safe and informed when the unexpected happens.

First, parents are encouraged to sign up to receive school alerts as they would be the first to get important notifications during an emergency.

RELATED STORIES

The department and most schools also regularly post to social media sites, providing parents and the public with information about emergencies as they happen.

Then, parents are advised to stay back from schools during an emergency because entering or passing the police containment area would cause police to react.

Student and parents are also reminded that weapons are never allowed on campus.

During this growing concern, parents are encouraged to have open and frequent conversations about what to do during an emergency.

“We know it’s normal to act emotional in a crisis,” police said in the video. “We’re asking that we work together.”

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Authorities area offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the dea...

Kevin Stone

$10,000 reward offered as part of investigation into death of Queen Creek teen Preston Lord

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of Preston Lord, authorities said Tuesday.

38 minutes ago

File photo of American Airlines planes on a runway. Cayla Farris, 29, of Hawaii pleaded guilty Sept...

Kevin Stone

Passenger who disturbed Phoenix-Hawaii flight ordered to pay $39,000 after serving time

A passenger who already served time in prison was ordered to pay nearly $39,000 in restitution for disrupting a flight from Phoenix to Hawaii last year.

1 hour ago

Several pets were given oxygen after being removed from a smoke-filled home in Phoenix, Arizona, on...

KTAR.com

Phoenix firefighters help rescue multiple pets from smoke-filled house

Firefighters helped rescue multiple pets from a smoke-filled home in Phoenix on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Stock image of a teacher in front of a classroom. Arizona Republican lawmakers unveiled a plan Mond...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what you need to know about GOP plan to increase Arizona teacher pay

Arizona Republican lawmakers unveiled a plan Monday to increase teacher pay without raising taxes, but some education advocates are skeptical.

2 hours ago

Portions of two Valley canals will be closed and drained starting Monday, Nov. 20, 2024, to clear t...

Kevin Stone

Portions of 2 Valley canals to be closed, drained for maintenance starting next week

Portions of two Valley canals will be closed and drained starting next week to clear the way for maintenance work, Salt River Project announced.

4 hours ago

Dignitaries, including U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, center, break ground on the SunZ...

Associated Press

Tribes fight US over $10B renewable energy project’s impact on Arizona sites

Native American tribes say the U.S. government has ignored concerns about how a western energy project will impact religious and cultural sites in Arizona.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

Phoenix police gives tips to parents regarding how to deal with on-campus emergencies