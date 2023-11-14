Close
Yuma County reports first pediatric flu death in Arizona this season

Nov 14, 2023

BY BRANDON GRAY


PHOENIX — Yuma County reported its first pediatric flu death of the 2023-2024 season, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services Monday.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the first pediatric influenza death in Arizona,” Diana Gomez, director of the Yuma County Public Health Services District, said in a press release.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the child’s family and friends. To protect the family’s privacy during this incredibly difficult time, no further information regarding the child will be released.”

The flu can cause mild to severe illness. It can also lead to death in some cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Children, especially infants under the age of six months, elderly adults and those with underlying conditions are most vulnerable.

AZDHS recommends an annual flu shot for protection.

Last season, there were 182 pediatric flu deaths nationwide. Six of those deaths were Arizona residents, according to AZDHS.

