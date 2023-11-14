Woman dies after crashing into tow truck on Valley freeway
Nov 14, 2023, 5:45 AM | Updated: 1:11 pm
(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Cams.)
PHOENIX — A woman died Monday night following a crash involving a tow truck on a Valley freeway, authorities said.
The crash happened near Interstate 10 and 16th Street around 8:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
An investigation into the accident revealed a flatbed tow truck sideswiped a vehicle, causing it to spin out of control.
The tow truck came to a sudden stop, when a third vehicle was unable to avoid the crash and rear-ended it.
The driver of the third vehicle, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead by fire personnel.
A passenger in the third vehicle was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, while the driver of the tow truck was hospitalized with a head injury of unknown severity.
The driver of the second vehicle involved was uninjured.
Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash shut down the freeway for several hours.
This is an updated version of a story that was originally published at 8:45 p.m. Monday.
