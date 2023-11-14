Woman dies after crashing into tow truck on Valley freeway

PHOENIX — A woman died Monday night following a crash involving a tow truck on a Valley freeway, authorities said.

The crash happened near Interstate 10 and 16th Street around 8:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

An investigation into the accident revealed a flatbed tow truck sideswiped a vehicle, causing it to spin out of control.

The tow truck came to a sudden stop, when a third vehicle was unable to avoid the crash and rear-ended it.

The driver of the third vehicle, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead by fire personnel.

A passenger in the third vehicle was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, while the driver of the tow truck was hospitalized with a head injury of unknown severity.

The driver of the second vehicle involved was uninjured.

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash shut down the freeway for several hours.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published at 8:45 p.m. Monday.

