ARIZONA NEWS

Woman dies after crashing into tow truck on Valley freeway

Nov 14, 2023, 5:45 AM | Updated: 1:11 pm

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed Monday night in Phoenix, according to the Arizona D...

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed Monday night in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Cams.)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Cams.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman died Monday night following a crash involving a tow truck on a Valley freeway, authorities said.

The crash happened near Interstate 10 and 16th Street around 8:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

An investigation into the accident revealed a flatbed tow truck sideswiped a vehicle, causing it to spin out of control.

The tow truck came to a sudden stop, when a third vehicle was unable to avoid the crash and rear-ended it.

The driver of the third vehicle, a woman in her 60s, was pronounced dead by fire personnel.

A passenger in the third vehicle was hospitalized in critical but stable condition, while the driver of the tow truck was hospitalized with a head injury of unknown severity.

The driver of the second vehicle involved was uninjured.

RELATED STORIES

Impairment is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash shut down the freeway for several hours.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published at 8:45 p.m. Monday.

