Eastbound I-10 near downtown Phoenix reopens after it shut down for hours

Nov 14, 2023, 5:45 AM | Updated: 6:19 am

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed Monday night in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed Monday night in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Cams.)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Cams.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix reopened after it was shut down for several hours, transportation officials said.

The closure went into effect around 8:30 p.m. Monday due to a car crash near 16th Street, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Firefighters were dispatched to 16th Street and I-10 for reports of a multi-vehicle collision. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a two-vehicle crash with one person requiring extrication, authorities said.

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition and a man in stable condition.

Eastbound traffic was told to exit onto Seventh Street.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published at 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Eastbound I-10 near downtown Phoenix reopens after it shut down for hours