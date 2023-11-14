Eastbound I-10 near downtown Phoenix reopens after it shut down for hours
Nov 14, 2023, 5:45 AM | Updated: 6:19 am
(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Cams.)
PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix reopened after it was shut down for several hours, transportation officials said.
The closure went into effect around 8:30 p.m. Monday due to a car crash near 16th Street, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Firefighters were dispatched to 16th Street and I-10 for reports of a multi-vehicle collision. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a two-vehicle crash with one person requiring extrication, authorities said.
A woman was hospitalized in critical condition and a man in stable condition.
Eastbound traffic was told to exit onto Seventh Street.
