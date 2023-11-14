PHOENIX — Eastbound Interstate 10 near downtown Phoenix reopened after it was shut down for several hours, transportation officials said.

The closure went into effect around 8:30 p.m. Monday due to a car crash near 16th Street, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Firefighters were dispatched to 16th Street and I-10 for reports of a multi-vehicle collision. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a two-vehicle crash with one person requiring extrication, authorities said.

A woman was hospitalized in critical condition and a man in stable condition.

Eastbound traffic was told to exit onto Seventh Street.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published at 8:45 p.m. Monday.

