ADOT: Eastbound I-10 lanes near downtown Phoenix closed due to crash

PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed Monday night near downtown Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said the closure is due to a car crash near 16th Street.

Firefighters were dispatched to 16th Street and I-10 for the reports of a multi-vehicle collision. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a two-car crash with one person requiring extrication, authorities said.

Two people were taken to the hospital, a woman who was in crucial condition and a man in stable condition.

All eastbound traffic must exit at 7th Street, officials said.

Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

I-10 EB near 16th Street: A crash is blocking the center lane. pic.twitter.com/BhLC8QxCfX — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) November 14, 2023

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the eastbound lanes.

Westbound lanes are unaffected.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.