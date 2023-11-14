Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT: Eastbound I-10 lanes near downtown Phoenix closed due to crash

Nov 13, 2023, 8:48 PM | Updated: 9:00 pm

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed Monday night in Phoenix, according to the Arizona D...

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed Monday night in Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. (Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Cams.)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Traffic Cams.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed Monday night near downtown Phoenix, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

ADOT said the closure is due to a car crash near 16th Street.

Firefighters were dispatched to 16th Street and I-10 for the reports of a multi-vehicle collision. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a two-car crash with one person requiring extrication, authorities said.

RELATED STORIES

Two people were taken to the hospital, a woman who was in crucial condition and a man in stable condition.

All eastbound traffic must exit at 7th Street, officials said.

Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route.

There is no estimated time for the reopening of the eastbound lanes.

Westbound lanes are unaffected.

The crash remains under investigation.

Get the latest KTAR News 92.3 FM traffic alerts sent straight to your phone by texting “TRAFFIC” to 411923.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Martin Vega, 30, is accused of brandishing a gun before being hit by a Phoenix patrol vehicle on No...

KTAR.com

Man brandishing gun arrested in Phoenix after being hit with police patrol vehicle

A man accused of brandishing a gun in Phoenix was arrested after he was hit by a police patrol vehicle on Friday night, authorities said.

4 hours ago

A $50,000 Arizona Lottery ticket was sold for Saturday's Powerball drawing. (AP Photo/Rich Pedronce...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Gilbert, pair of $100,000 holiday game tickets sold in Valley

A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Fry's Food Stores location near Higley and Chandler Heights roads in Gilbert for Saturday's drawing.

7 hours ago

Madrid Benidicto was last seen in Phoenix. (DPS Photo)...

KTAR.com

Silver Alert issued for 43-year-old Phoenix man with cognitive disability

A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 43-year-old Phoenix man with a cognitive disability.

8 hours ago

The University of Arizona is having budget programs that could cause the school to cut athletics pr...

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs concerned about UArizona’s financial troubles, timing of revelations

Gov. Katie Hobbs expressed her concern Monday for the recent University of Arizona financial troubles that could see the Tucson school cut athletics programs and more.

9 hours ago

band stands on stage...

KTAR.com

Christian band MercyMe announces stop in Valley on 2024 ‘Always Only Jesus Tour’

Christian band MercyMe announced a stop in the Valley next year on its upcoming tour, which will feature Newsboys and David Leonard.

10 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

ADOT: Eastbound I-10 lanes near downtown Phoenix closed due to crash