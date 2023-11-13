Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert issued for 43-year-old Phoenix man with cognitive disability

Nov 13, 2023, 3:49 PM

Madrid Benidicto was last seen in Phoenix. (DPS Photo)

(DPS Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was issued Monday for a 43-year-old Phoenix man with a cognitive disability.

Madrid Benidicto was last seen leaving on foot from the area of Seventh Street and Euclid Avenue.

Benidicto has a disability that causes him to become confused and lost easily.

He was last seen wearing black shorts, a blue shirt and a black and white jacket.

Benidicto is 5-foot 9, weighs 225 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Benidicto’s whereabouts should call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-534-2121.

