Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

New York City Mayor ducks questions on FBI investigation, but pledges to cooperate with inquiry

Nov 13, 2023, 2:59 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams kept a busy public schedule Monday, but sidestepped questions about the FBI investigation that prompted agents to seize his phones and raid the home of his chief campaign fundraiser.

Speaking at Manhattan helipad where an air taxi company was demonstrating electric aircraft, Adams laughed, then walked away, when a reporter asked whether anyone else on his team had had their phone seized by the FBI.

“We’re talking about helicopters,” the Democrat said, smiling. Later, he indicated he might answer questions during his next scheduled news briefing on Tuesday, but not until then.

FBI agents stopped Adams last week as he was leaving a public event and took his electronic devices, including phones and an iPad. The seizure came four days after agents searched the home of the lead fundraiser for his 2021 mayoral campaign, Briana Suggs.

The New York Times and New York Post have reported that part of the investigation involves examining whether Adams inappropriately tried to help the government of Turkey get city approval to open a 35-story skyscraper housing diplomatic facilities in 2021, despite concerns about the tower’s fire safety systems.

At the time, Adams was Brooklyn’s borough president, a minor position in city government, but he had already won the Democratic mayoral primary and was seen as all but certain to win in the general election.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, which is overseeing the investigation, has declined to comment. A search warrant obtained by the Times indicated authorities are also examining whether the Adams campaign conspired with the Turkish government to receive illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources, funneled through straw donors.

While he ducked questions Monday, Adams said in a statement that he hadn’t done anything wrong.

“As a borough president, part of my routine role was to notify government agencies of issues on behalf of constituents and constituencies,” Adams said in a statement issued by his campaign. “I have not been accused of wrongdoing, and I will continue to cooperate with investigators.”

The Turkevi Center opened near the United Nations on Sept. 21, 2021, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Roughly two months earlier, the city’s Fire Department had rejected the fire-protection plan for the building, built to house Turkey’s consulate and mission to the United Nations.

With Erdogan’s planned visit to New York days away, Turkey’s consul general reached out to Adams to inquire about the status of the tower’s occupancy permit. Adams then contacted Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

The Times and Post reported that investigators had been examining Adams’ text messages and interviewing Fire Department officials, including Nigro, about the sequence of events that led to city officials authorizing the building to open.

The Times reported that a fire protection consultant working on the project reported numerous deficiencies with the building involving smoke detectors, elevators, doors and other components used to prevent fires. Nevertheless, the city issued a temporary occupancy permit, clearing the way for Erdogan to open the facility.

A message seeking comment was left at a phone number connected to Nigro, who retired last year, and an email was sent as well. An email was also sent to the Turkish consulate, as well as the fire protection consultant.

Adams has continued to attend public events as news reports swirled about the investigation, including marching in the city’s Veterans’ Day parade on Saturday. His last fully open news conference with reporters, though, was on Wednesday, two days after FBI agents seized his phones — but before that search had become publicly known.

He told reporters at the time that he didn’t think he had anything to fear from the investigation and that he would be shocked and “hurt” if someone who worked for his campaign did anything improper.

Adams didn’t mention that the FBI had seized his devices.

United States News

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associat...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics for the first time

The Supreme Court is adopting its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices.

17 minutes ago

Associated Press

Defense digs into Manuel Ellis’ drug use at trial of Washington officers accused in man’s death

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A lawyer for one of three Washington police officers charged in the death of Manuel Ellis — a 33-year-old Black man who was punched, shocked with a Taser, then put in a chokehold and held face-down as he pleaded for breath — urged jurors Monday to focus on Ellis’ drug use […]

22 minutes ago

Associated Press

2 men released from custody after initial arrest in the death of a Mississippi college student

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two men who were arrested and charged in the death of a college student in Mississippi have been released from custody. Joshua Brown, 19, was released Friday from the Hinds County Detention Center after initially being held on a murder charge in the killing of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns, a student at […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

2 more endangered Florida panthers struck and killed by vehicles, wildlife officials say

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — Two endangered Florida panthers have been struck and killed by vehicles, officials said. A 4-year-old male panther’s remains were found Sunday in northern Collier County, and a 3-year-old male panther was found dead the same day in northern Hendry County, wildlife officials said. All 12 known panther deaths this year were […]

55 minutes ago

Associated Press

South Dakota hotel owner sued for race discrimination to apologize and step down

A South Dakota woman who said she would ban Native Americans from her hotel cannot manage the establishment for four years and must publicly apologize under agreement with the U.S. Justice Department. The federal agency announced the apology last week as part of a consent decree with owners of Rapid City’s Grand Gateway Hotel. Hotel […]

1 hour ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

New York City Mayor ducks questions on FBI investigation, but pledges to cooperate with inquiry