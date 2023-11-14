Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Chicago, Earth, Wind and Fire bringing 2024 Heart and Soul Tour to the Valley

Nov 14, 2023, 4:05 AM

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 18: Members of Earth, Wind and Fire and Chicago perform during the Heart and Soul 2.0 Tour featuring Chicago and Earth Wind and Fire at Madison Square Garden on April 18, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/Getty Images)

PHOENIX — Music legends Earth, Wind and Fire and Chicago have announced the return of its co-headlining tour across North America.

The 30-city Heart & Soul 2024 Tour will make a stop in the Valley on August 29, 2024, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Live Nation produced the tour and each band will perform a set from their catalogs which will culminate with an encore performance with both bands performing together on stage.

Between the two bands, they have sold more than 200 million albums, won 11 Grammys and received nearly 30 nominations.

Chicago, known for numerous hits including “If You Leave Me Now,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “Look Away,” was formed in 1967 in Chicago, Illinois. The band has recorded 38 albums and has 21 top-ten singles.

According to Billboard, Chicago is one of “the most successful American rock band[s] of all time, in terms of albums and singles.” The publication ranked them No. 4 overall behind the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and the Bee Gees.

Earth, Wind and Fire has been described by Rolling Stone as “a funk-fusion powerhouse that changed the sound and history of popular music.”

The band, also from Chicago, was formed in 1969. Earth, Wind and Fire’s sound was steeped in African and African-American styles, particularly jazz and R&B, which crossed over to mainstream audiences.

EWF has seven top-ten hits on the Billboard charts including “September,” “Shining Star” and “After the Love Has Gone.”

Presale tickets we be available at 10 a.m. Tuesday for Citi cardmembers. In addition, there will be other presales throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, according to Live Nation.

General tickets will be on sale on both Chicago’s and Earth, Wind and Fire’s websites.

