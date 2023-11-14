PHOENIX — Music legends Earth, Wind & Fire and Chicago have announced the return of their co-headlining tour across North America.

The 30-city “Heart & Soul 2024 Tour” will make a stop in the Valley on Aug. 29 at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Live Nation produced the tour and each band will perform a set from their catalogs which will culminate with an encore performance with both bands performing together on stage.

Between the two bands, they have sold more than 200 million albums, won 11 Grammys and received nearly 30 nominations.

Chicago, known for numerous hits including “If You Leave Me Now,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” and “Look Away,” was formed in 1967 in Chicago, Illinois. The band has recorded 38 albums and has 21 top 10 singles.

According to Billboard, Chicago is one of “the most successful American rock band[s] of all time, in terms of albums and singles.” The publication ranked them No. 4 overall behind the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and the Bee Gees.

Earth, Wind & Fire has been described by Rolling Stone as “a funk-fusion powerhouse that changed the sound and history of popular music.”

The band, also from Chicago, was formed in 1969. Earth, Wind & Fire’s sound was steeped in African and African-American styles, particularly jazz and R&B, which crossed over to mainstream audiences.

EWF has seven top-ten hits on the Billboard charts including “September,” “Shining Star” and “After the Love Has Gone.”

Presales start Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday.

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.