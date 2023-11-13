Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Michigan man pleads guilty to making violent threats against Jews

Nov 13, 2023, 11:21 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to using social media to make violent threats against Jewish people last summer.

Seann Pietila, who has been in custody since June, was accused of using Instagram to spread neo-Nazi ideology, discuss plans to kill people and compliment mass shooters.

In his plea agreement with prosecutors, Pietila admitted that he told someone he had a plan to kill or injure Jewish people and wanting to post the attack online. The FBI said Pietila had written the name of the Shaarey Zedek congregation in East Lansing, near Michigan State University, in a note on his phone along with a 2024 date.

Investigators said Pietila told another Instagram user that he would “inspire others to take arms against the Jewish controlled state.”

During a search of Pietila’s home in Pickford in the Upper Peninsula, investigators found a cache of weapons, knives, tactical equipment and a red-and-white Nazi flag, the FBI said.

“Thank God that we were in a situation where we prevented a possible atrocity rather than being in a situation to respond to one,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said outside federal court in Grand Rapids.

A message seeking comment from Pietila’s attorney wasn’t immediately returned. Pietila will return to court for his sentence on March 4.

The FBI said Pietila made apparent references to the New Zealand shooter who is serving life in prison for killing 51 people and injuring 40 others in the 2019 Christchurch mosque attacks.

“This is a tense moment because of the situation that is happening overseas,” Totten said of the Israel-Hamas war. “We will show zero tolerance for hate-fueled acts of violence and threats of violence against anybody based on their race, their ethnicity, their religion.”

United States News

Associated Press

Columbia will set up fund for victims of doctor convicted of sex crimes, notify 6,500 patients

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University and a university-affiliated hospital announced Monday that they will notify 6,500 former patients of disgraced gynecologist Robert Hadden of federal sex crimes he was convicted of earlier this year. Under the plan announced by Columbia and Columbia University Irving Medical Center, patients who were abused by Hadden over his […]

20 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man accused of spraying officers with chemical irritant in Capitol riot makes 1st court appearance

A New Jersey man accused of spraying police officers with a chemical irritant in the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol made an initial federal court appearance Monday and was ordered held without bail until trial. The FBI released photos at the U.S. District Court hearing in Trenton, saying they showed Gregory Yetman spraying the […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of Donald Trump, sits in the balcony during...

Associated Press

Maryanne Trump Barry, the former president’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86

NEW YORK (AP) — Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge and former president Donald Trump ‘s oldest sister, has died at age 86 at her home in New York. Until her retirement in 2019, Barry was a senior judge on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, a level below the Supreme Court. The […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associat...

Associated Press

The Supreme Court says it is adopting a code of ethics for the first time

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is adopting its first code of ethics, in the face of sustained criticism over undisclosed trips and gifts from wealthy benefactors to some justices. The policy was issued by the court Monday. The justices, who have hinted at internal deliberations over an ethics code, last met Thursday in their […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

At least four people stabbed at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston; suspect in custody

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Four people were stabbed Monday morning on the campus of Louisiana Tech University in the north Louisiana city of Ruston. Ruston Police Chief Randall Hermes told the Ruston Daily Leader the suspected attacker was in custody. Three of the victims were hospitalized. Details on their conditions were not immediately released. A […]

3 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Michigan man pleads guilty to making violent threats against Jews