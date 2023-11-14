Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Here are tips on practicing contentment this holiday season

Nov 14, 2023, 1:15 PM

bag under tree with gifts...

(Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY RACHEL CRUZE


KTAR.com

I love Thanksgiving almost as much as I love Christmas. There’s just something about the family time, and the official kickoff to the whole holiday season that feels extra cozy and magical. But with the start of the season also comes more pressure, higher expectations, and countless opportunities to spend crazy amounts of money on everything from plane tickets to monogrammed organic cotton napkins. So here are five tips for keeping your expectations realistic and your spending in check throughout the holidays this year.

Set healthy boundaries

My good friend Dr. John Delony always encourages people to decide in advance what their holiday boundaries are going to be, and then be firm about them. This will help you not cave to the unnecessary expectations we can often place on ourselves (or others can place on us) during the holidays. And you can set boundaries around all kinds of things—like time, technology and money—that will then inform the choices you make throughout the season.

For example, visiting family is important, but if you’re trying to get out of debt and already planning to travel to see your family for Christmas, maybe you choose to stay home for Thanksgiving. Or maybe your idea of the perfect holiday is one where everyone is talking and genuinely connecting, so you set a “no phones allowed” rule for the day.

Stick to your budget

Speaking of money boundaries, don’t let yourself head into the holiday season without having a monthly budget in place. Now, all you Black Friday shoppers, hear me out. Being on a budget doesn’t mean you can’t spend money—it just means you tell your money where to go by deciding in advance how much you’re going to spend and what you’re going to spend it on. Then you actually have the freedom to spend that money without the headaches and stress that come with accidentally overspending!

Prioritize generosity

My dad always says generosity is the most fun you can have with money, and I agree. And while we should make giving part of our budget year round, this is such a special time to be intentional about blessing others. So, brainstorm some creative ways you can give your money, time and talents. If you have a spouse and kids, involve them in this process too, and enjoy all the fun that comes with an others-focused perspective.

Keep a gratitude journal

Not to get super cheesy, but in the whirlwind of holiday activities, it’s easy to lose sight of the meaning behind all of it. So if you’re a journaler like I am—and even if you’re usually not— set aside some time to get quiet and jot down what you’re truly grateful for this year. I have a Contentment Journal with guided prompts you can use for this, or you can just write down some reflections on your own. This really sets the tone and gets you in the right mindset for the rest of the season.

Talk about contentment with your family

This time of year can come with so much focus on all the “stuff” we want or don’t have yet. Let this season naturally spark conversations about contentment and appreciating everything your family already has. This is a great principle to keep in mind year-round, since comparison and wanting to keep up with the Joneses can lead us down a slippery slope financially and emotionally—and contentment protects us from all of that. If you have kids, talk to them about the fact that it’s okay to want and have nice things, but there are other things in life that matter much, much more.

If you’re looking for a simple way to start conversations about money and beyond with the little ones in your life, check out these free resources. I’m wishing you and your family the happiest Thanksgiving and holiday season!

ENDORSEMENTS

Dave Ramsey

woman moving boxes...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Risk is real when asking for outside help on a mortgage

Asking for outside help to pay off a mortgage may seem like a good idea at first, but Dave Ramsey explains why the risk is too big.

7 days ago

Dave Ramsey says it isn't smart to buy a home with your partner before marriage...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t buy a house together before you’re married

Never buy a home with someone that isn't your spouse. Dave Ramsey explains the pros and cons of the scenario.

14 days ago

couple appears to be calculating items...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Control your own destiny

In this week's article from Dave Ramsey, he explains how to get started on saving for retirement and what the best options are. Read the full story.

21 days ago

Man holds a infant...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Eventually, you’ll be become self-insured

Depending on what point you're at in life, there are a few options you and your spouse can take when considering life insurance policies.

28 days ago

people sit in front of casket...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: It is a gift to your family

Is it better to preplan a funeral or pay ahead of time for one? Dave Ramsey explains the pros and cons that come with both.

1 month ago

Halloween treats and decorations shouldn't haunt your bank account...

Rachel Cruze

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t let October fun haunt your finances

Like any other month, if you go into October without a plan your financial decisions could haunt you for months to come.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Dave Ramsey says: Here are tips on practicing contentment this holiday season