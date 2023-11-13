2 East Valley teenagers accused of human smuggling

PHOENIX — Two teenager from the East Valley were arrested last week for allegedly attempting to smuggle humans, authorities said.

On Friday, deputies conducted a traffic stop, just north of the southern Arizona border town of Douglas, on a 2009 Honda Ridgeline truck, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said 19-year-old Eli LaClaire of Mesa was driving the vehicle and 18-year-old Landon Vert was a passenger.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered LaClaire and Vert were allegedly smuggling five migrants, all of whom were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

LaClaire and Vert were booked into the Cochise County Jail.

No additional information was available.

