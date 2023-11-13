Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

2 East Valley teenagers accused of human smuggling

Nov 13, 2023, 11:00 AM

Eli and Landon mugshot...

(Facebook Photo/Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff)

(Facebook Photo/Cochise County Sheriff's Office - Mark J. Dannels Sheriff)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Two teenager from the East Valley were arrested last week for allegedly attempting to smuggle humans, authorities said.

On Friday, deputies conducted a traffic stop, just north of the southern Arizona border town of Douglas, on a 2009 Honda Ridgeline truck, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities said 19-year-old Eli LaClaire of Mesa was driving the vehicle and 18-year-old Landon Vert was a passenger.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered LaClaire and Vert were allegedly smuggling five migrants, all of whom were turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

RELATED STORIES

LaClaire and Vert were booked into the Cochise County Jail.

No additional information was available.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Rep. David Schweikert offers pizza to the media as he leaves a House Republican meeting at the Capi...

Kevin Stone

Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona thinks Congress will avert shutdown just before deadline

U.S. Rep. David Schweikert of Arizona thinks Congress will push hard against Friday’s deadline before passing a funding package to avert a government shutdown.

1 hour ago

file photo of police car at night near caution tape...

KTAR.com

Police search for suspect after man fatally stabbed in Phoenix

An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Jacob Chansley can be seen entering the U.S. Senate chambers on Jan. 6, 2021. The face-painted, hor...

Associated Press

Jacob Chansley, Arizona’s horned rioter, shows interest in running for Congress

The face-painted, horn-wearing Capitol rioter formerly known as the QAnon Shaman apparently aspires to be represent Arizona in Congress.

3 hours ago

Naval operators are seen loading a simulated casualty onto an MH-60 Blackhawk helicopter during tra...

KTAR.com

Soldier from Phoenix area among 5 killed in Army helicopter training crash

A soldier from the Phoenix area was among the five U.S. Army members killed early Saturday when a helicopter crashed into the Mediterranean Sea.

3 hours ago

map that shows a correlation between pollution and Parkinson's disease...

Balin Overstolz McNair

Valley researchers find link between pollution and Parkinson’s disease

A recent national study from Valley-based Barrow Neurological Institute found a link between pollution and Parkinson's disease.

4 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

2 East Valley teenagers accused of human smuggling