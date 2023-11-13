Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Police fatally shoot 17-year-old during traffic stop in North Dakota’s Bismarck

Nov 13, 2023, 8:45 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Police shot and killed a 17-year-old early Sunday during a traffic stop in a mall parking lot in Bismarck, North Dakota, while investigating the teen for a reported shooting.

Police responded about 12:15 a.m. Sunday to gunfire in the area, according to a news release. Officers determined a shooting occurred near a hotel. Police subsequently began investigating 17-year-old Nicholas Bruington, of Bismarck.

About 1:50 a.m., officers stopped a vehicle in which Bruington was a passenger, near the Scheels sporting goods store in the Kirkwood Mall parking lot. Police said Bruington “had a firearm and did not follow commands.”

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Bruington pointed the gun at police. None of the officers were injured.

Three officers shot at Bruington. Officers performed life-saving procedures until Bruington was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting, per the police department’s protocol. The three officers are on administrative leave, pending the probe. The news release did not identify them.

The other juvenile is not believed to be injured, according to police.

United States News

Associated Press

At least four people stabbed at Louisiana Tech University in Ruston; suspect in custody

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Four people were stabbed Monday morning on the campus of Louisiana Tech University in the north Louisiana city of Ruston. Ruston Police Chief Randall Hermes told the Ruston Daily Leader the suspected attacker was in custody. Three of the victims were hospitalized. Details on their conditions were not immediately released. A […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

Michigan man pleads guilty to making violent threats against Jews

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A 19-year-old Michigan man pleaded guilty Monday to using social media to make violent threats against Jewish people last summer. Seann Pietila, who has been in custody since June, was accused of using Instagram to spread neo-Nazi ideology, discuss plans to kill people and compliment mass shooters. In his plea […]

38 minutes ago

Associated Press

Exxon Mobil is drilling for lithium in Arkansas and expects to begin production by 2027

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Exxon Mobil on Monday announced it’s drilling for lithium in southern Arkansas, with the oil giant expected to begin production of the critical material for electric vehicles by 2027. Exxon in early 2023 acquired the rights to 120000 gross acres (48562 gross hectares) of the Smackover formation in southern Arkansas, […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jill Biden will lead new initiative to boost federal government research into women’s health

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Monday announced a White House initiative to improve how the federal government approaches and funds research into the health of women, who make up more than half of the U.S. population but remain understudied and underrepresented in health research. That underrepresentation can lead to big gaps in research […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Small plane crashes into car after overshooting runway during emergency landing near Dallas

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) — A small plane overshot the runway while landing at a Texas airport over the weekend and struck a car driving along a nearby road, injuring one person, authorities said. Video shows the propeller plane smash through a fence during an emergency landing in the Dallas suburb of McKinney on Saturday. It […]

2 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The best ways to honor our heroes on Veterans Day and give back to the community

Veterans Day is fast approaching and there's no better way to support our veterans than to donate to the Military Assistance Mission.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Police fatally shoot 17-year-old during traffic stop in North Dakota’s Bismarck