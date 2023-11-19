Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

KIM KOMANDO

Don’t want to drop $1K on a new phone? Do this instead

Nov 19, 2023, 5:45 AM

bunch of random phones scattered on the table. iPhone, Pixels, Android...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Kim Komando's Profile Picture

BY KIM KOMANDO


KTAR.com

It was a little anticlimactic when I went from the iPhone 14 Pro Max to the 15 Pro Max. Side-by-side, they look an awful lot like the same phone. The one thing that stood out was how shiny and clean the 15 looked.

You don’t have to shell out a lot of money — jump into the settings and use a little elbow to make your current phone sparkle.

I write about the latest tech gear, security alerts and digital life hacks in my daily emails. Join 600K+ who get the Current each day. It’s free!

Wipe it out

No kidding, one IT genius at Komando HQ wipes his phone once a year. Seems like a pain (and it is, a bit), but it can keep yours running fast and smooth. Think about it — there’s so much less junk piled up if you clear it all out regularly.

Be sure to back your phone up first, then a factory reset makes it easy to on-board all your important info.

On iPhone:

  • Open Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Reset.
  • Select Erase All Content and Settings.

On Samsung

  • Open Settings > General management.
  • Swipe to and tap Reset, then Factory data reset > Reset.
  • Follow the on-screen prompts to confirm, then tap Delete all.

On Google Pixel

  • Open Settings > System > Reset options > Erase all data (factory reset).
  • To erase all data from your phone’s internal storage, tap Erase all data.

Your texts are an inbox, too

I bet you make time to sort your email inbox when things get out of control. Do you ever do the same for your text messages? Over time, old conversations, marketing texts, spam and other junk piles up. It’s easy to clear.

Just swipe on a chat to bring up the option to delete. You can also hold down on the chat to bring up options. On iPhone, tap More > trash can > Delete Message. On Android, hold down on a thread then hit the trash can icon.

Update your OS

Never-updaters are the folks who say “No thanks” to any system upgrade. Reasons vary, but at the end of the day it’s a bad idea. Even if you don’t want the new features, updates patch security issues and keep you safe.

Go into your Settings, then look for system updates. While you’re there, you might want to set up your phone to auto update.

Get into the nooks and crannies

First, remove your phone’s case and accessories. They trap so much dirt and muck.

A microfiber cloth works for wiping away smudges and grease, but I prefer screen cleaning wipes designed for smartphones. They’re scratch-free and made with anti-static tissue that cleans without leaving behind streaks or lint.

Speaking of, skip paper towels. They’re too rough for delicate jobs like this.

Your phone’s ports collect dust, grime, and dirt. Cotton swabs leave behind fuzz and could leave you worse off than when you started. Toothpicks are OK if you are very gentle, but breaking off the sharp end inside a port is easy. Cheap tools made for the job work better.

Then give that case a thorough cleaning. For plastic, rubber, and silicone cases, grab an old toothbrush and a bit of warm, soapy water. Very lightly dampen a microfiber cloth with water and mild soap for leather cases. Lightly rub the case in circular motions.

Keep your tech-know going

My popular podcast is called “Kim Komando Today.” It’s a solid 30 minutes of tech news, tips, and callers with tech questions like you from all over the country. Search for it wherever you get your podcasts. For your convenience, hit the link below for a recent episode.

PODCAST PICK: FB Marketplace best sellers, $661K bank scam & malware targets kids

Plus, I’m talking to Professor Scott Galloway about his views that Gen Z should be educated on mating dynamics — especially with sexbots on the rise. I’ll also show you how to spot phony retail sites, introduce a woman who turns her dating app matches into music, and tell you all about ChatGPT Plus’s new file analysis tool.

Check out my podcast “Kim Komando Today” on AppleGoogle PodcastsSpotify, or your favorite podcast player.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts. Just search for my last name, “Komando.”

Sound like a tech pro, even if you’re not! Award-winning popular host Kim Komando is your secret weapon. Listen on 425+ radio stations or get the podcast. And join over 400,000 people who get her free 5-minute daily email newsletter.

Kim Komando

woman holds money and types into computer...

Kim Komando

What’s cheaper, Airbnb or a hotel? Here’s the shocking answer

If you love to travel but want to save money, this report is worth paying attention to and Kim Komando will explain why.

6 days ago

kim komando talks about freebies available for the community...

Kim Komando

Check out these 12 tech freebies that everyone should know about

Technology can set you back a whole lot of money, so that’s why you should take every freebie you can get, including these top 12!

7 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Kim Komando

Everyday tech hacks, from phone shortcuts to webcam magic

Here are some everyday tech hacks, from phone shortcuts to webcam magic, to enhance your life again and again.

20 days ago

(Pexels Photo)...

Kim Komando

Here’s how to dig up dirt about yourself online

Let’s take a closer look at "consensual doxxing” and how you can dig up everything out there online about yourself.

21 days ago

how to spot AI fakes...

Kim Komando

AI fakes are everywhere — Here’s how to spot them

Let’s take a closer look at how free and cheap tools are fueling fraud — and the signs to watch for on social media.

24 days ago

router placed on table...

Kim Komando

Do this important Wi-Fi check at least twice a year

In this week's Kim Komando article, we go over all the tips and tricks to keeping your Wi-Fi clean and tidy.

25 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Don’t want to drop $1K on a new phone? Do this instead