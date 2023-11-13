Police search for suspect after man fatally stabbed in Phoenix
Nov 13, 2023, 9:00 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally stabbed in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.
Officers responded to a request to check on an injured person near 32nd and Roosevelt streets around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said.
When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Milton Gonzales suffering from a stab wound. Fire personnel took Gonzales to the hospital, where he later died.
Detectives are searching for information that would identify a suspect in the homicide.
Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.
We want to hear from you.
Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.