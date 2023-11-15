PHOENIX — Two brothers were arrested Wednesday in connection to the fatal stabbing of a man in Phoenix over the weekend, authorities said.

Gabriel Celaya, 24, and Robert Celaya, 37, were each charged with one count of homicide and one count of kidnapping.

Officers responded to a request to check on an injured person near 32nd and Roosevelt streets around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Milton Gonzales suffering from a stab wound. Fire personnel took Gonzales to the hospital, where he later died.

This an updated version of a story that was originally published at 9 a.m. on Monday.

