Silver Alert cancelled for 79-year-old Anselmo Vargas

PHOENIX — After a Silver Alert was issued Sunday for Anselmo Vargas, 79, authorities said he has been found safe.

Before he was found, his last known location was Friday in the area of 26th Street and Portland Avenue, Phoenix.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Vargas can become confused and may not know his way home.

As an amputee, he uses crutches.

He is Hispanic, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with information can contact the Phoenix Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (602) 534-2121 or (602)262-6151.

