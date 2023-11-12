Close
Volunteers sought for free dental care clinic at Veteran's Memorial Coliseum

Nov 12, 2023, 2:00 PM

PHOENIX — A local foundation is seeking more than a thousand volunteers to assist in the efforts at the 11th annual Arizona Dental Mission of Mercy at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum December 8 and 9.

The sponsor of the event, the AzDA Cares Foundation, is seeking 300 volunteer dentists and approximately 1,200 dental hygienists, dental assistants, translators, lab and medical personnel, data entry and other volunteers.

The event is a large-scale dental clinic where adults and children can get critical dental work done at no cost on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Despite providing free dental services through AZMOM for a decade, the lines don’t get shorter,” said Ava Evans, Foundation Director for AzDA Cares.

She said without dental care, many people cannot eat nutritiously or socially connect.

“Sadly, we see the most significant need for preventative dental treatment amongst our most vulnerable populations – the elderly, veterans and children,” Evans said.

Dental professionals will use portable dental units to provide fillings, extractions, cleanings and limited lab work.

The AzDA Cares Foundation is the combination of the Arizona Dental Foundation and the Central Arizona Dental Society Foundation.

AzDA Cares sponsors include The Board of Visitors, Delta Dental Foundation, United Concordia, Phoenix Lions Club, Thunderbirds Charities, DentaQuest, Season for Sharing, Patterson Foundation, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Alliance Bank.

Donations can be made by visiting the AzDA Cares website.

