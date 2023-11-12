Close
Peoria couple shot, killed by home intruder

Nov 12, 2023, 9:54 AM | Updated: 10:37 am

PHOENIX — A married couple was shot and killed early Sunday in their Peoria home by an unknown intruder.

According to Peoria police, the female victim called 911 and police responded to the residence near 79th Avenue and Mescal Street at about 4 a.m.

Officers found the husband and wife shot. The husband died on the scene. The wife was taken to the hospital where she died.

Police said another family member was inside the home at the time of the shooting but was unharmed and cooperating with investigators.

Police said entry to the home was forced and they do not believe the shootings were random.

At this time, there are no suspects.

This is a developing story.

