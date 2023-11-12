Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Protestors will demonstrate against world leaders, Israel-Hamas war as APEC comes to San Francisco

Nov 11, 2023, 10:34 PM

FILE - A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation A...

FILE - A demonstrator holds a sign during a protest against the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation APEC summit venue, Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand. Activists protesting environmental abuses, poor working conditions and the Israel-Hamas war are among those planning to march in downtown San Francisco Sunday to protest a global trade summit. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Activists protesting corporate profits, environmental abuses, poor working conditions and the Israel-Hamas war are among those planning to march in downtown San Francisco on Sunday, united in their opposition to a global trade summit that will bring leaders from nearly two dozen countries, including U.S. President Joe Biden.

Protests are expected throughout this week’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders’ conference, which could draw more than 20,000 attendees, including hundreds of international journalists. The No to APEC coalition, made up of more than 100 grassroots groups, says trade deals struck at summits such as APEC exploit workers and their families.

It’s unlikely world leaders will even glimpse the protests given the strict security zones accessible only to attendees at the Moscone Center conference hall and other summit sites. But Suzanne Ali, an organizer for the Palestinian Youth Movement, says the U.S. government needs to be held to account for supplying weapons to Israel in its war against Hamas.

“Even if they cannot see us, as we’re mobilizing and marching together, they will know that we’re out there,” she said.

San Francisco has a long tradition of loud and vigorous protests, as do trade talks. In 1999, tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets of Seattle during a World Trade Organization conference. Protesters succeeded in delaying the start of the conference and captured global attention as overwhelmed police fired tear gas and plastic bullets, and arrested hundreds of people.

Chile withdrew as APEC host in 2019 due to mass protests. Last year, when Thailand hosted the summit in Bangkok, pro-democracy protesters challenged the legitimacy of the Thai prime minister, prompting police to fire at the crowd with rubber bullets that injured several protesters and a Reuters journalist.

San Francisco Police Department Chief Bill Scott said he expects several protests a day, although it’s uncertain how many will materialize. He warned against criminal behavior.

“People are welcome to exercise their constitutional rights in San Francisco, but we will not tolerate people committing acts of violence, or property destruction or any other crime,” Scott said. “We will make arrests when necessary.”

APEC, a regional economic forum, was established in 1989 and has 21 member countries, including the world’s two largest economic superpowers China and U.S, as well as Mexico, Brazil and the Philippines. An accompanying CEO summit is scheduled for this week, which critics also plan to protest Wednesday.

Headlining the summit is a highly anticipated meeting between Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, who rarely — if at all — encounters protesters on home soil.

China has heavy security ahead of any events within its borders to ensure no protests occur. It also steps up border checks at city limits and at transit points such as railway stations and airports. Human rights activists based in China will often receive visits or phone calls from police ahead of important events as reminders to not demonstrate.

Rory McVeigh, sociology professor and director of the Center for the Study of Social Movements at University of Notre Dame, says politicians use protests to gauge public opinion, and media attention helps.

“Probably a lot of protests just don’t make much difference, but occasionally they do and occasionally they can make a huge difference,” he said.

The United Vietnamese American Community of Northern California plans to protest Xi and Vietnam President Vo Van Thuong. The International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines will be rallying for the rights of indigenous Filipinos and protesting the presence of President Bongbong Marcos, the son of dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Protesters are disappointed that San Francisco, with its rich history of standing up for the working class, would host CEOs of companies and leaders of countries that they say do great harm.

“It’s silly, from the mayor to the governor to the president, they want to say this is a great idea to have all these people who have been profiting off the intersecting crises of our time,” said Nik Evasco, a climate activist. “It’s just sickening.”

___

Associated Press writer Huizhong Wu in Bangkok contributed to this report.

United States News

File - U.S. President Joe Biden, right, stands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting o...

Associated Press

A fragile global economy is at stake as US and China seek to cool tensions at APEC summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and China are the two global economic heavyweights. Combined, they produce more than 40% of the world’s goods and services. So when Washington and Beijing do economic battle, as they have for five years running, the rest of the world suffers, too. And when they hold a rare high-level […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Police arrest Los Angeles man in connection with dismembered body, missing wife and in-laws

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have arrested a Los Angeles man in connection with the discovery of the torso of a dismembered female body and the disappearance of his wife and her live-in parents. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Saturday the arrest of 35-year-old Samuel Haskell. He has been jailed on suspicion of murder […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

Pennsylvania man arrested in fire that killed more than two dozen horses at New York racetrack

NICHOLS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of more than two dozen racehorses in a barn fire at an upstate New York track that they believe was deliberately set. The horses were killed early Thursday after the barn where they were housed at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort complex was set on fire, […]

11 hours ago

These photos provided by the Maine Department of Public Safety shows victims of the Maine Shooting,...

Associated Press

Funerals for Maine shooting victims near an end with service for man who died trying to save others

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A series of funerals for the 18 victims of the mass shooting in Maine last month is nearing a somber conclusion, with one of the remaining memorials held Saturday for a husband and father of two sons who was killed while trying to save others from a gunman in a bowling […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Texas police officer killed in a shooting that left another officer wounded

One Texas police officer was killed and a second officer was wounded in a shooting early Saturday at a home in Austin that also left the suspected gunman dead, according to a post on the City Council message board by the mayor’s chief of staff. “One of our SWAT Officers is dead. Another Officer was […]

17 hours ago

FILE - Del. Danica Roem, D-Prince William, speaks during the House session at the Capitol in Richmo...

Associated Press

Danica Roem breaks through in Virginia Senate by focusing on road rage and not only anti-trans hate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lonely, poor and quite lost, Danica Roem thought she had nothing going for her back in 2016 except toned calves from toting kabobs up the stairs of apartments in Arlington, Virginia, in her dead-end food delivery job. “Picture it,” Roem, now a groundbreaking politician who also was a journalist back then, wrote […]

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Protestors will demonstrate against world leaders, Israel-Hamas war as APEC comes to San Francisco